Montana's Missing Indigenous Persons database nearing completion

Despite the pandemic hampering efforts for the Missing Persons Indigenous Task Force to meet with tribal communities in Montana, work on a missing persons database is well underway.
The Missing Persons Indigenous Task Force met during a conference call on Wednesday to discuss the missing person’s database and the status of missing people in Montana.
Task force members include leaders from each tribe, as well as the deputy attorney general Melissa Schlichting and the Looping in Native Communities Act coordinator Tina Chamberlain.
Misty LaPlant, the former Montana Department of Justice's missing person’s specialist, resigned in March due to personal reasons. Schlichting said she expected to announce LaPlant’s replacement at the end of April.
The task force was created by Senate Bill 312, the Looping in Native Communities Act, or LINC, passed in the senate in 2019. The bill also provided $25,000 in grants to be awarded to a tribal college to create a database of missing Native Americans.
That grant was awarded to Blackfeet Community College in March, and work on the database is underway, Chamberlain said.
The database should act as a go-between for family of missing Indigenous persons who are not comfortable reporting a missing person directly to law enforcement.
Families may file a report in the database and then a database specialist will contact law enforcement. A specialist will also be on hand to provide general information to family.
A draft of the database, which should ease reporting for Native American families, should be ready for review in early May, she said.
Additionally, the Montana Department of Justice has been compiling an analysis of the state’s missing persons data from 2017, 2018 and 2019. An executive summary of that data should be completed by May, Schlichting said.
On Wednesday, there was 145 missing people in Montana, of 37 are Indigenous, according to DOJ data.
Missing persons reports have remained steady amid COVID-19, but there has been an uptick in reports of runaway youths, Jennifer Viets said on Wednesday. Viets is the Montana Missing Person’s Clearinghouse manager and task force member.
The increase in missing youths is likely due to the closure of schools, as kids try to run away from homes, Viets said. Similar spikes in runaway reports are not uncommon during the summer or holiday months.
Most of the runaways have been found within days of the initial reports, Viets said.
Adjusting to COVID-19
The task force, which first began work in summer 2019, is required to submit a report to the 2020 legislature in September.
In the past few months, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has made some work more difficult, Chamberlain said.
Particularly, receiving feedback from community meetings in the Fort Belknap, Rocky Boy and Fort Peck communities has been postponed since Gov. Steve Bullock ordered Montanans to stay at home on March 28.
“It’s definitely our intent to get feedback from communities about experiences from families, or law enforcement’s responses to families (of missing people),” Chamberlain said.
Should the pandemic prevent those public meetings from occurring face-to-face, Chamberlain said the task force may look to other ways to get that community feedback.
