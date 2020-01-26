More than 1,000 people attend Selena Not Afraid's funeral in Hardin

"Selena was only 16 years old. Life had just started," he said. There was a long pause and the gym was quiet. "Full of life," he continued, his voice breaking.

"It was the best years of her life. And she was enjoying it to the fullest," he said. "My little jokester."

Whiteman talked about his own struggles with tragedy as a youth and the anger it had created inside him. He encouraged the students in the gym to seek help from counselors in dealing with their emotions. He said it was okay to cry.

"The hurt is always there. We try to hide it, but somehow we have to let it out. Go out in the hills somewhere by yourself and cry until you can't cry anymore so everything will be better for you," he said. "Because crying really can help."

Toward the end of his eulogy, Whiteman pointed out how far Selena's story had spread, and just how important it was.

"Now we've got to stand up and find these people that are missing. And find them alive," he said, and the gym broke out into applause.