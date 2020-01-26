Movement to highlight missing Native women expands to males

“What we want to do is go back to Indian Country, tribal leaders and members of law enforcement and say, 'This is what we found, and here's where we think we need to go. We'll need your help,'" Shores said.

Pete Sands, a Navajo musician and filmmaker, welcomed the initiatives but would rather see them solidified through legislation pending in Congress.

At the Navajo Nation forum, he posed the question: Are missing and murdered indigenous men being ignored?

Men, too, suffer from addiction, sexual and cultural abuse, and absent parents, he told the audience. But they often hide their feelings.

When men disappear, people think they can take care of themselves, Sands said. "That's not always the case."

Bitsue didn't report her son missing until two months after he left because she figured he'd be back. He always came back or called to let her know he was OK.

This time, it was different. He was different. Sandoval had been getting high on methamphetamine and had started dealing the drug, she said. He was paranoid. He talked about objects flying in the family's yard and drug cartels chasing him but didn't explain why, she said.