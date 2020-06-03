Officials ask for help finding missing Crow teen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Tuesday night for a 15-year-old girl last seen Monday leaving her guardian's residence on the Crow Reservation.

The girl is Mya Madplume, according to a MEPA issued by the Montana Department of Justice at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The advisory listed multiple possible destinations for Madplume. An informational poster issued with the advisory said "Special attention to Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties," and that she could "Possibly be headed to Spokane, WA to see biological mother."

Anyone with information about Madplume is asked to call Crow BIA law enforcement at 406-638-2631.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Madplume is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and is Native American, according to the MEPA.

