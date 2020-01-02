Searchers continued looking for a missing 16-year-old girl Thursday morning near a rest area on I-90 between where she was last seen.
Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid was last seen at the eastbound I-90 rest area between Billings and Hardin near mile marker 474 near the Fly Creek Exit at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Bighorn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair, Not Afraid was part of a group of six people driving from Billings to Hardin. The car broke down, then restarted. Four people left the rest stop in the vehicle, and the driver called a relative who was also driving from Billings to pick up Not Afraid and another girl who were left behind at the rest stop.
However, when the relative arrived, only one girl was at the rest stop. Not Afraid had walked off into a nearby field.
She was possibly intoxicated and is not dressed for weather conditions, according to an email from Big Horn County Sheriff's office.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sheriff's office and other agencies including the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Crow Agency Tribal Police have launched a search from the rest stop. Officers and volunteers on horse, foot and ATV have combed nearby areas, and a helicopter flew over the area in the morning.
The search has focused in fields south and east of the rest area in a 3-4 mile area. No sign of Not Afraid has been found so far, Big Hair said.
There is some hope that she either returned to I-90 or crossed over to Highway 87 and received a ride, he said. Low temperatures in Hardin reached 32 degrees late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Not Afraid was last seen wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans and gray ankle boots. She is 5 foot and 9 inches tall and weighs 133 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger.
Anyone with information on Not Afraid is asked to call Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780 or call 9-1-1.