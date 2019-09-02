CROW AGENCY — On April 9, Rachel Hill Williamson was waiting for her son, Hub Williamson, to come home and help her make dinner. She bought ribs—his favorite meal to cook—and waited patiently for him. He never came home.
Instead, she spent a restless night pacing, and knew immediately something was wrong. She had an ugly, gut feeling that something had happened with her son, she said.
Hub Williamson, 34, was last seen near Hardin around 9 p.m., on April 9. He failed to return home, and he didn’t show up to plans with his mother and sister the next day.
“I knew right away something was wrong,” said Mary Whiteman, Williamson’s sister. “It wasn’t like him,” she added.
Williamson always checked in with his mom and his sister, she said.
In the following days and weeks his family alerted social media, news organizations, and law enforcement of Williamson’s disappearance. He was listed as a missing person in the Montana missing persons clearinghouse, and a missing and endangered person advisory was issued for Williamson in April.
Four months later, and the family is trying to keep hope and to stay motivated in his search.
It’s been 146 days. His family wants closure. They want to find Hub.
Williamson’s aunt, Christina Hill, has organized volunteer search parties for her nephew over the past 4 months. Hill is a former police officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and an Air Force veteran. She uses her past law enforcement experience to help organize and identify places to search.
Labor Day was the fourth search. On the holiday a handful of close friends and relatives met on Hill’s home in Crow Agency to discuss the day’s plan.
The volunteer team has searched areas near Dunmore, Crow Agency and Hardin. Hill acknowledged searching the Little Big Horn River on Labor Day was more of a body search than anything else.
“With each event that happens it diminishes our hope,” Hill said, when asked if she thinks her nephew is still alive.
“If he was alive he wouldn’t not call us,” Whiteman said. “And his daughter’s birthday is coming up, he wouldn’t miss that.”
Search volunteers
There have been no updates from law enforcement to the family since May, Hill said.
The plan for the holiday was to search the Little Big Horn River from Crow Agency to the Sarpy Creek Bridge. The team would be on boat, and there was a drone overhead manned by Cary Lance, of Pryor, who heads the Arrowhead Community Watch.
The crew, comprised of friends and family, already has a fair amount of experience searching for missing persons.
“My first rescue was Henny Scott,” said Jace Backbone. Backbone is a first responder and the chair of the Lame Deer Search and Rescue.
Henny Scott, 14, disappeared in December, and her body was found three weeks later in the Muddy Creek area. Scott was Backbone’s step-niece. He’s helped Hill with all the Williamson searches because he wants to bring the family closure.
As far as Hill knows, she and her group are the only people who have been organizing to search for missing persons on the reservation.
Currently the group’s core organizers are Hill; Backbone, who lives in Lame Deer; and Cary Lance, of Pryor.
Neither Hill nor Backbone knew of a search and rescue team in Crow.
She’d like to get more volunteers, a few more supplies like a metal detector, and possibly become a formal volunteer search and rescue team for the Crow Reservation. Backbone would like to get advanced training so he could lend his services to Crow people and any other reservations.
“We’ll go anywhere as long as we have gas,” Backbone said, of the small, scattered group. “If we do get trained with search dogs I’ll go all the way to North or South Dakota, anywhere,” he said.
Lance also has experience searching for people. He’s been involved in many searches, including Henny Scott’s.
While Monday’s search was aimed at Williamson, going forward the trio wants to organize searches for any of the many tribal members who have gone missing. Hill said she’s also focused on organizing a search for Diane Medicine Horse, who was last seen alive in September 1981.
“Having two nephews, this is something I can’t just drop,” Hill said, speaking of her group. “... I know I’m there, I know these guys will be there.”
Uneven policy
Another date is also clear in Hill’s mind: Oct. 4, which will be the sixth year anniversary of the disappearance of another nephew, Robert Garret Stewart Jr. The 25-year-old father of two went missing in Billings. He has not been found.
She thinks there is a gap between people who are reported missing on the reservation or off the reservation, and how law enforcement responds to those reports. There has got to be some protocol for reporting missing people, Hill said.
Recently the legislature passed a bill to help streamline communication between law enforcement. Hanna’s Act was signed into law in May, which would hire a new position with the Department of Justice to track missing-persons cases, and make sure searches for missing people start as quickly as possible.
Native Americans go missing, and are murdered, at far higher rates than non-natives. In Montana, Native Americans are four times more likely to be victims of homicide than white residents of the state, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. Native Americans also make up 26% of missing persons reported in Montana, despite being only 6.7% of the state’s population.
But on the Crow Reservation, the Williamson family is still struggling on their own to cope with the loss of a father, son and brother.
Rachel Williamson said people were always drawn to her son. He was friendly and charming. He greeted people with a smile, and was popular everywhere he went. He was an avid horseman, and frequently participated in the rodeo and Crow Fair.
He would also give kids around town rides on his horse, Williamson said. He had a kind energy, and focused a lot of his care to his mother, who he would cook daily for, and make her tokens like earrings.
Whiteman urged anyone with information to come forward to law enforcement. Someone knows something about her brother's disappearance, she said.
“I feel lost,” said Whiteman. “I want to know where he’s at. Even if it’s just somewhere where I can visit him.”