Slight dip in Montana missing persons reports in September

Montana has seen a slight decrease in the number of missing persons reports, as the U.S. House passed several pieces of legislation addressing the high rate of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Montana.
Montana's federal missing persons coordinator Ernie Weyand gave an update on the federal response during a virtual Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meeting on Tuesday.
The Task Force also discussed an update on the creation of a database where families and friends may report a missing person, and several drafted bills that seek to extend the life of the task force.
Savanna's Act was passed Monday in the U.S. House and goes to President Donald Trump. The bill seeks to clarify responsibilities of federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies in responding to missing and murdered Indigenous people, and to provide guidelines for responding and annual reporting requirements.
The bill was named for pregnant Fargo, North Dakota, woman Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who was killed in 2017.
The Not Invisible Act also passed the House on Monday. That act seeks to designate a Department of Interior coordinator within the BIA to work on violent crime prevention across federal agencies.
It would also establish an Interior and Department of Justice commission to develop recommendations on improving the federal response to MMIW, human trafficking and violent crime in Indian Country.
"It does place a fairly significant responsibility on the federal government to work with local, state, tribal and other federal agencies to ensure there is a more coordinated response when American Indians or Alaska Natives go missing," Weyand said.
Weyand said Montana tribes are looking for a more community-based response to missing people. That includes developing protocols for tribal law enforcement and tribal communities when someone goes missing.
Other protocols discussed were how and when law enforcement should contact local news media, and federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement communicates with community members about cases.
"These sentiments that were communicated were also talked about at a national level," he said.
A database aimed at easing the process of reporting loved ones missing is nearing completion, said Tina Chamberlain the Looping in Native Communities coordinator.
The website is being developed by the Blackfeet Community College and the website should go live by November for residents of the Blackfeet Reservation, she said.
The project recently acquired $15,000 in matching funds from AT&T, Chamberlain said.
Four drafted bills seek to extend the life of the task force, create a grant to train community-based search and rescue teams and create a commission to review confidential criminal justice information passed the State Tribal Relations Committee, said Melissa Schlichting. The bills have not yet been finalized, she said.
Snapshot of Montana's missing
After a spike in reported missing persons in Montana, the numbers have started to tick down.
From February to August, Montana saw a 22% increase in missing person cases, but in the final weeks of September reports seem to be trending down, said missing persons specialist Brian Frost.
As of Monday, there were 175 active missing persons cases, down from 189 in mid-August.
Of the 175, about 44 of the cases, or 25%, are Native American.
In Montana, Native Americans make up about 6% of the population, but consistently account for more than 24% of the missing persons cases.
A little more than half of the 44 missing Indigenous individuals were age 21 years or younger. Frost said 11 of the juveniles had been repeatedly reported missing, and 15 cases were classified as "runaways." Sixteen had been missing for more than a year.
In August, Frost said the increase in missing people could be from COVID-19 restrictions, warmer weather and economic or school closures.
Big Horn and Yellowstone counties continued to see the most missing persons cases, Frost said.
As of Monday, the Bureau of Indian Affairs tallied nine active reports on the Crow Indian Reservation, followed by five reported by the Billings Police Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!