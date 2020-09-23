Slight dip in Montana missing persons reports in September

It would also establish an Interior and Department of Justice commission to develop recommendations on improving the federal response to MMIW, human trafficking and violent crime in Indian Country.

"It does place a fairly significant responsibility on the federal government to work with local, state, tribal and other federal agencies to ensure there is a more coordinated response when American Indians or Alaska Natives go missing," Weyand said.

Weyand said Montana tribes are looking for a more community-based response to missing people. That includes developing protocols for tribal law enforcement and tribal communities when someone goes missing.

Other protocols discussed were how and when law enforcement should contact local news media, and federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement communicates with community members about cases.

"These sentiments that were communicated were also talked about at a national level," he said.

A database aimed at easing the process of reporting loved ones missing is nearing completion, said Tina Chamberlain the Looping in Native Communities coordinator.