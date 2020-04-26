Spirit Women project aimed at helping families grieve missing, murdered indigenous people

Editor's note

This story is one in a series of reports in which The Billings Gazette examines one of the most urgent issues in our state — missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

In Montana, Native Americans are just 6.7 percent of the total population, but make up 26 percent of missing persons cases.

The Gazette will explore the reasons the epidemic has persisted and what can be done about it. Throughout the series, we will also profile many of the missing and murdered women and girls.

And, we need your help. We welcome your tips, suggestions and feedback at billingsgazette.com/mmiwtips.

For previous Gazette reporting of the issue, visit billingsgazette.com/mmiw.