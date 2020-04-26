Spirit Women project aimed at helping families grieve missing, murdered indigenous people

When Alaina Buffalo Spirit was a child, her grandmother prepared and fed her a meadowlark in a ceremonial blessing to make her well-spoken.
Buffalo Spirit, of the So'taa'ee band of the Northern Cheyenne Nation, grew up along the Tongue River and has used her voice to elevate those in her community who raised her. The self-taught artist honors the women of her life by painting scenes of indigenous people with reverence, such as her grandmother in the painting “Meadowlark’s Gift.”
“Women are givers of life,” said Buffalo Spirit. “My mom and my grandmother were instrumental in my life in how they provided unconditional love. They were really kind and very nurturing, and I was never hit as a child.”
A gentle upbringing, however, didn’t shelter Buffalo Spirit from violence, loss, and hardship. At age 9, she first experienced death when one of her older brothers drowned in the Tongue River. As an adult, Buffalo Spirit lost her son, John Kalama, whose death in 2002 was ruled suicide. He left behind two children, ages 10 and 8 at the time. She is also a breast cancer survivor.
Buffalo Spirit, who began making art after her son’s death, started a project aimed at helping indigenous families process the grief and heal from the death of a loved one.
The project, Spirit Women, puts faces to the staggering number of missing and murdered indigenous people. Those faces include Henny Scott, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, and Hanna Harris, three of the many young women in Eastern Montana who were murdered or went missing before being found dead.
More than 20 plywood cutouts in the shape of women and men will be given to families to adorn and commemorate the lost lives of their loved ones, with the goal of displaying the figures in exhibits across the U.S.
The hard numbers
Native women and girls are 10 times more likely to be murdered than the national average and are nearly three times more likely to be raped or sexually assaulted, according to the Department of Justice. Even these dramatic numbers are likely underestimates, as systemic racism, distrust of law enforcement, jurisdictional issues, inconsistent classification and lack of centralized data collection prevent officials from seeing the whole picture.
In Montana, Native Americans make up 6.7% of the population, but have accounted for 26% of the more than 5,400 missing person reports filed from 2016 through 2018, according to state Department of Justice data reviewed by The Billings Gazette.
Nearly two-thirds of those cases involved women or girls. Communities have marched to raise awareness, organized runs in honor of those missing and murdered, and lobbied the state’s lawmakers for legislation designed to confront the problem.
High profile deaths within the past few years, including Henny, Kaysera, and Selena Not Afraid — all of them age 18 or younger — have drawn national news attention and contributed to a growing awareness of the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people.
Henny Scott was 14 when on Dec. 8, 2018, she was last seen walking away from a home in the Muddy Creek area west of Lame Deer. She was missing 19 days before the FBI issued a public advisory. A volunteer search party found her body two days after that — 200 yards from the home where she was last seen. Her death was ruled accidental, and no charges have been pursued.
Kaysera had just turned 18 when she was reported missing on Aug. 27, 2019. Two days later, a passerby found her body in the backyard of a Hardin home. Her death was classified as “suspicious” and her case is still open even though medical examiners have been unable to determine a cause of death.
Selena Not Afraid, 16, disappeared on New Year's Day from a rest stop along Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin. Searchers found her body three weeks later about a mile from where she was last seen. Her death was also ruled accidental but remains under review by the Montana Department of Justice.
Artful healing
It has been nearly 20 years since the death of Buffalo Spirit’s son. Although it was ruled a suicide, Buffalo Spirit believes he was murdered. The tragedy has connected her to other women grieving the deaths of their children and grandchildren and the inspiration behind the Spirit Women project.
Buffalo Spirit's interest in art was piqued by ledger drawings and paintings.
“It grabbed me because it’s very unique,” she said. By some accounts, the art form originated in the late 1800s from imprisoned indigenous warriors of the Cheyenne, Kiowa, Comanche, Arapaho, and Caddo tribes who were provided used ledger paper or pages from accounting books to draw upon.
“You can see the depiction of the west, of home,” Buffalo Spirit described of the drawings of the Great Plains by Cheyenne and Kiowa men.
After her son's death, Buffalo Spirit focused on raising her grandchildren and relocated her family from the reservation to Coulson. “At four years after my son died, I actually woke up. I started seeing green grass, seeing flowers, seeing the sky.”
Artwork also gave her a way to connect to her grandchildren.
“These kids, they watch everything you say and do,” she said. “It’s like me watching my mom make fry bread: a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and you have fry bread. People want a recipe, but there’s no recipe.”
In 2015, Buffalo Spirit gave a TEDx talk at the Billings Public Library regarding art as a healing tool. She said at the time, art was just a response to pain. Looking back at its power to help her process the death of her son, she wanted to give back to other grieving families.
“The whole impetus on this project is to bring awareness and to wake people up,” Buffalo Spirit said. “It’s a dangerous world today for our children, our women especially.”
'Actual people'
The plywood figures Buffalo Spirit has created can be adorned with beadwork medallions, ribbon skirts, moccasins, street clothes, hats, T-shirts — any item the family chooses to use to represent their loved one. Materials are purchased through a grant that Buffalo Spirit secured from First Interstate Bank Foundation. She's also raising funds through the Billings Community Foundation to grow the project, which eventually will travel Montana and the U.S.
Buffalo Spirit is encouraging the use of faces on the cutouts. "They are not just figures. They represent a child that is loved. That’s saying, 'Hey, I’m still here. My people still love me, they miss me. I had a life, and you took it.'"
She is eyeing the National Congress of American Indians and had plans to unveil the finished figures at the First Peoples' Market during Montana Folk Festival this summer. But, due to COVID-19, this year’s festival has been canceled.
Yolanda Fraser, the grandmother of Kaysera, said, "We are trying to do everything we can" to keep the awareness out there.
"One of the things that happens when you have a loved one in a situation like that, they just become a file," she said. "This will bring them out to where they are actual people. There are just so many aspects to them, to that person and who they are.”
Fraser said the project is challenging to her because she doesn’t feel very artistic. Remembering her granddaughter, however, brings up many ideas of how to represent her life.
“She was an excellent athlete. She was a wrestler. She was a football player. She ran cross country. She danced. She was an artist. She wrote poems and songs. She sang beautifully. She could compose her own songs … All these things that she was made of, her personality, her efforts, her desires, her dreams …”
Melinda Harris, whose daughter Hanna Harris was murdered in 2013 near Lame Deer, is also participating in the project.
“It doesn’t matter how many years have gone by when your loved one passes, it always just seems like yesterday,” Harris said.
Hanna, who was 21 when she went missing over the Fourth of July in 2013, was a graduate of West High School and had a 10-month-old son. Her body was found near the rodeo grounds on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation five days later. The condition of her body made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death, and her murder remained unsolved until January 2014 when her killer implicated herself and an accomplice.
Hanna's legacy
New Montana legislation called Hanna’s Act funds a missing persons specialist for the Montana Department of Justice to coordinate searches for missing Montanans. The bill was brought forth by Rep. Rae Peppers, whose district encompasses both the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations.
Peppers, a member of the Apsáalooke Nation, lives in Lame Deer, and also carried House Bill 54, requiring Montana law enforcement to accept reports of missing persons “without delay” and compile a “complete and accurate record of information” for cases that go unsolved after 30 days. Reports of missing persons younger than 21 must also be entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database within two hours.
“Almost every single Native has had a history of a missing or murdered person,” said Peppers, whose great-grandmother Mary Turtle was found dead in the 1930s near Fort Peck. Her death was ruled exposure. “Of course it was exposure,” Peppers said, frustrated at the cases, including those of Henny and Selena, where the cause of death was ruled accidental.
Melinda Harris, who spoke of her daughter Hanna's death with The Gazette recently, recalled the first stage of her grief was depression.
“I literally was dying in bed because I just didn’t want to function,” she said. “If it wasn’t for my daughter Rosie trying to get me out of bed and wanting to do walks, I probably would have died too.”
Harris believes a project like Spirit Women can bring together women to form a type of support group, a sorely lacking resource for grieving indigenous families. “For us women to come together and express how we feel, even if it’s an art form, it’s bringing all of us together that lost loved ones."
Paula Castro-Stops, when picking out a cut-out figure she felt would best represent the height of her daughter Henny, chose a cutout with its head upturned.
“I can see her standing there, just looking up to the sky,” Castro-Stops said through tears. After Henny's death, she was active in the movement to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous people, but hasn’t lately because of depression.
“You can have different outlets, but it still hurts like it happened yesterday," Castro-Stops said. "I think it’s still going to hurt like that all the time, you just have to figure out how to cope with it and how to keep going.”
Henny's case drew immense attention and scrutiny after her body was found 200 yards from where she was last seen. And, that attention rose again in August 2019 when the FBI declined to pursue charges in her death.
Castro-Stops wants to reopen her daughter’s case, but said she’s at a standstill. “These are the people who are supposed to be fighting for us and protecting us. And it’s getting swept under the rug.”
With the cutout in her possession, Castro-Stops said she feels the Spirit Women project will be healing. She wants to express Henny’s exuberance and joy for life, as well as her passion for art and for medicine.
“She said that she wanted to be a doctor and then come back and work here to help take care of us,” said Castro-Stops.
Henny struggled to focus in school, Castro-Stops said, and she would sometimes skip class — including art — in eighth grade. “She wasn’t doing well at all, but her freshman year was when she started getting straight A's.”
In ninth grade, Henny became active in her school’s art program and attended a workshop at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena. Some of the artwork that Henny created before her death was displayed at the Stapleton Gallery in Billings to honor her memory. Artwork includes pottery she made and a linoleum block cut in the artist’s design, inspired by the morning star, an iconic four-pointed symbol of the Northern Cheyenne people named for Chief Morning Star.
After Henny’s death, marches in her memory took place in Lame Deer to bring attention to missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and the discrepancies in how authorities react to a missing indigenous person. Several of the signs that were carried in the marches included designs made by Henny.
“They will be remembered,” said Castro-Stops. “They were here. They were somebody. They were loved.”
