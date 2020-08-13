Tester, Daines: FBI must do more about Northern Cheyenne deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Responding to recent murders on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, Montana's U.S. senators are asking the FBI to and Bureau of Indian Affairs to do more to investigate and communicate with victims’ families and local governments.

The Wednesday letters from Sens Jon Tester and Steve Daines follow a tight-lipped FBI response to an apparent homicide in broad daylight that was recorded in a residential neighborhood near Lame Deer and posted to Facebook. A message circulated with the post read: “this was a couple hours ago. People are saying that they couldn’t get the cops to show up. Those guys ended up fighting and they killed him right there in broad daylight on the street in Lame Deer.”

The video was taken down after it was widely circulated.

The FBI declined to offer any details about the apparent murder or the victim, other than to say a murder was being investigated, when contacted by Lee Montana Newspapers on Tuesday.

Local Sheriff Allen Fulton, who is also the deputy coroner of Rosebud County, said he too was unable to get federal agents to respond.