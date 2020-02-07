Tribal members voice frustration as task force shares work on missing indigenous people crisis

The state has been doing that for almost a year now, but no clear solution has been identified. The state task force will issue a report in September to the State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee outlining its findings.

Even when federal or state organizations are called in, they are often limited to what they can actually accomplish, said FBI agent Steve Payne. The FBI can't just swoop in and solve everything.

"It's not appropriate for us to come in like we all see in the movies and TV," Payne said. "We don't do that in real life. We don't do that because it's not the right thing to do, and because in these types of cases we don't have the jurisdiction or resources to do that."

The other barrier is that these requests must come from the investigating agencies, said Gary Sedar, Crime Information Bureau chief under the DOJ. All local sheriffs and police chiefs know these resources are available but sometimes fail to request help, Sedar said.

"Sometimes, we reach out and say 'Hey if you need any help we're here, just let us know,'" Sedar said. Local agencies are not required to request assistance.

Weyand said he thinks the federal task force and national attention will bring positive change.