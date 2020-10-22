Website to compile MMIP cases launched by Blackfeet Community College

The Blackfeet Community College unveiled a new website Thursday meant to help streamline the process of reporting a missing person.
The website is designed to act as a go-between for family of missing Indigenous persons who are not comfortable reporting a missing person directly to law enforcement.
It was created in partnership with the Department of Justice’s Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force and will initially be available within the Browning area at www.mmipmt.com.
The site will become available to other tribal communities in Montana after kinks are worked out, said Drew Landry the Missing Indigenous Persons and LINC grant coordinator with Blackfeet Community College.
Many family members of missing Indigenous people have said that law enforcement agencies don’t take missing persons reports seriously, fail to make a timely report to the state or never file a report at all.
"It helps people move their missing person’s report along and makes them feel comfortable," Landry said.
The website should also clear up confusion on where to make a report depending on where the person went missing.
Families may fill out a Contact Information Form about a missing person, which will automatically notify state, local or tribal law enforcement agencies.
“We don’t have control over how it’s handled (by law enforcement) but we’ll at least be at a place where we can say we turned in a report to law enforcement,” Landry said. “It’s another step.”
A team of volunteers at Blackfeet Community College will lend support to the missing person’s family and work with law enforcement to ensure the agency received the report and work to notify the community and make social media advisories.
The college will be collecting data on missing reports from the website. Eventually, Landry said, the college would like to create a database of current, cold and close missing person’s cases.
The website has been in the works for years, Landry said. Students and staff at the college began developing the website after Ashley Loring Heavy Runner went missing in 2017 of the Blackfeet Reservation.
In March, the college received a $25,000 grant to continue the project. The grant was matched with a donation from AT&T.
The grant was provided by Senate Bill 312, or the Looping in Native Communities Act, which also created the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, and missing person’s specialist.
On Saturday, November 7, the college will host a virtual concert online at 7 p.m. to mark the launch of the Missing Indigenous Persons website. Details can be found at www.mmipmt.com.
