Website to compile MMIP cases launched by Blackfeet Community College

The website should also clear up confusion on where to make a report depending on where the person went missing.

Families may fill out a Contact Information Form about a missing person, which will automatically notify state, local or tribal law enforcement agencies.

“We don’t have control over how it’s handled (by law enforcement) but we’ll at least be at a place where we can say we turned in a report to law enforcement,” Landry said. “It’s another step.”

A team of volunteers at Blackfeet Community College will lend support to the missing person’s family and work with law enforcement to ensure the agency received the report and work to notify the community and make social media advisories.

The college will be collecting data on missing reports from the website. Eventually, Landry said, the college would like to create a database of current, cold and close missing person’s cases.

The website has been in the works for years, Landry said. Students and staff at the college began developing the website after Ashley Loring Heavy Runner went missing in 2017 of the Blackfeet Reservation.