Mobile vaccination units roll out from Belgrade truck manufacturer

A Montana truck manufacturer that has adjusted its production several times since the outbreak of COVID-19 has again shifted gears.
Acela Truck Co., based in Belgrade, has found customers among the agencies vaccinating millions of Americans. Its latest product is a custom-built trailer suited for the health care workers administering those vaccines.
“We have developed very close relationships with Operation Warp Speed, with FEMA, [the Department of] Health and Human Services and a number of the very large state and federal agencies that have been involved in the COVID-19 response … So, we’ve been talking with them for many months about vaccination trailers,” said David Ronsen, president of Acela.
The company, which launched in 2017 as a retailer for refurbished military vehicles, responded to the early months of the pandemic by shutting down its production of trucks in favor of trailers built to hold bodies. The demand for mobile morgue units was visible in states like Maryland, where the staggering death toll led to some of the deceased being held on the ice of a hockey arena.
Many businesses made themselves as malleable to the outbreak of COVID-19 as they could to keep from shuttering as positive cases mounted in the United States in the spring of 2020. In the span of just three days, Acela had mobile morgue units rolling out of its garages.
At the height of national demand, Ronsen said more than 50 trailers shipped within the span of a month. In the months since production of the trailers peaked for the company, it has returned to stripping down decommissioned military trucks and converting them for civilian use in industrial work environments, as well as in disaster and emergency response.
“We knew early on in the company that we would be setting up a division dedicated to specialty vehicles, and the early months of the outbreak coincided with our own proposed launch date for our specialty vehicles. Did I foresee that it would be trailers? No,” he said.
The same clients who guided the company’s decision to begin building morgue units also influenced Acela’s most recent specialty. Ronsen said discussions about mobile vaccination units began as early as the May 2020.
A prototype for a trailer emerged from internal expertise within the company, along with input from frontline medical workers like nurses, and with members of the National Guard who have been mobilized during the pandemic. Each trailer is built to the specifications of the requesting agency, but can include a lab, bathrooms, a reception area, air filtration systems and Wi-Fi access.
A portion of the Biden administration’s vaccination plan includes deploying mobile vaccination clinics to underserved inner cities and the country’s most rural residents. Local and state officials will partner with federal agencies to meet this goal, according to a statement from the White House. The plan includes launching “targeted programs” to make vaccines available through critical access hospitals and the Indian Health Service.
As of Wednesday, over 72 million doses of one of two available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, nearly 56.3 million doses have been administered through individual appointments, and mass clinics assisted by government agencies like FEMA. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the administration planned to boost weekly deliveries from 1.7 million to 13.5 million.
"As soon as the new administration came and communicated what it wanted to do, we were prepared for it," Ronsen said.
A winter storm across a massive swath of the United States has left millions without power as of Wednesday. It also disrupted vaccine distribution efforts, with appointments and deliveries delayed. Built to withstand temperatures well below zero, Ronsen said Acela’s vaccination trailers were “just one arrow in the quiver” in ensuring that shots continue to reach arms.
“The logistics of moving these vaccines is just herculean … There’s a lot of different ways to run a vaccination program, but especially in inner cities, on tribal reservations and in rural areas, it just makes sense to be able to tow a trailer on site for an afternoon, a day or a week. Bringing the vaccinations to the people, that’s the idea,” said Ronsen.