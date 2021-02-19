Mobile vaccination units roll out from Belgrade truck manufacturer

At the height of national demand, Ronsen said more than 50 trailers shipped within the span of a month. In the months since production of the trailers peaked for the company, it has returned to stripping down decommissioned military trucks and converting them for civilian use in industrial work environments, as well as in disaster and emergency response.

“We knew early on in the company that we would be setting up a division dedicated to specialty vehicles, and the early months of the outbreak coincided with our own proposed launch date for our specialty vehicles. Did I foresee that it would be trailers? No,” he said.

The same clients who guided the company’s decision to begin building morgue units also influenced Acela’s most recent specialty. Ronsen said discussions about mobile vaccination units began as early as the May 2020.

A prototype for a trailer emerged from internal expertise within the company, along with input from frontline medical workers like nurses, and with members of the National Guard who have been mobilized during the pandemic. Each trailer is built to the specifications of the requesting agency, but can include a lab, bathrooms, a reception area, air filtration systems and Wi-Fi access.