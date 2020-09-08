Monday rains and snow help contain wildfires; damage assessment begins

A GoFundMe page was launched Monday for two families whose homes and livestock were lost to the fire.

The blaze is not dead out.

"Despite the rain, heavier fuels like down logs and standing dead trees are slow to absorb moisture and will hold heat, possibly producing smoke," an update on a federal fire reporting website said.

Despite a forecast that calls for high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday, fire activity could increase, officials warn. All closures and evacuations for the fire have been lifted.

Huff fire:

Officials announced Tuesday that after the rains on Monday, the fire that began Wednesday just north of Jordan and burned nearly 60 square miles was 100% contained.

Garfield County DES Coordinator Anne Miller said the containment came thanks to the work of fire crews battling the blaze for nearly a week, along with “plenty of help from mother nature.”