Monday rains and snow help contain wildfires; damage assessment begins

Recent rain and snow throughout Eastern Montana helped fire crews working to control multiple blazes that began last week, with several reported as completely contained by Tuesday.
The precipitation that came Monday also allowed officials to ease evacuation orders, and begin to assess the damage that the fires caused as they burned in counties spanning from Gallatin to Rosebud.
Bobcat fire:
The fire southeast of Roundup has claimed at least 10 "primary" and 13 "secondary" structures, according to an update on a federal fire reporting website.
Documented containment remained at 50% Tuesday afternoon after a day of rain and cool temperatures on the 47-square-mile blaze helped slow the fire's spread.
“Yesterday’s rain was a big help, particularly in the fine fields of grass, where it knocked down the flames and allowed us to get directly on the line,” said Tim Engrav, a public information officer on the fire.
Starting Tuesday, the American Red Cross temporary evacuation center moved from the Roundup Community Center to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1140 5th Street West in Roundup.
A GoFundMe page was launched Monday for two families whose homes and livestock were lost to the fire.
The blaze is not dead out.
"Despite the rain, heavier fuels like down logs and standing dead trees are slow to absorb moisture and will hold heat, possibly producing smoke," an update on a federal fire reporting website said.
Despite a forecast that calls for high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday, fire activity could increase, officials warn. All closures and evacuations for the fire have been lifted.
Huff fire:
Officials announced Tuesday that after the rains on Monday, the fire that began Wednesday just north of Jordan and burned nearly 60 square miles was 100% contained.
Garfield County DES Coordinator Anne Miller said the containment came thanks to the work of fire crews battling the blaze for nearly a week, along with “plenty of help from mother nature.”
Miller said operations have shifted to “recovery mode,” which will consist of assessing the total damage that the fire inflicted on ranchers and other landowners whose livelihoods were impacted by the fire. As of Tuesday, Garfield County reported that within the 46,892 acres burned in the Huff fire, 20 “secondary buildings” like garages and shops, 200 sheep, some cattle, haystacks and essential ranching equipment were lost. Although no homes were lost, DES will be reaching out to landowners and connecting them with local and national aid programs.
“The magnitude of a loss like this means that you’ve going to have a lot of very capable people wondering what the next move is,” Miller said.
The Garfield County Fire Foundation, in partnership with the Garfield County Bank, launched the Huff Fire Recovery fund Monday. Donations will be pooled and distributed by application, and a fundraising goal has been set at $200,000. Miller said that a similar campaign started in 2017 following the Lodgepole Complex fire helped generate more than $1 million for landowners affected by the blaze.
One of those landowners who benefited from the fund, Kelly Witt, had about 80% of his property burn in 2017. Witt, who currently serves as a Garfield County commissioner, said a loss of grass that substantial can put a rancher out of business, even without losing any cattle.
“Even though there was a lot less land burned than in the ’17 fire, there were a lot more structures lost in this fire, and also more livestock. A lot was lost in the fire,” he said.
Bridger Foothills fire:
The Rocky Mountain Incident Command Team assigned to the fire burning northeast of Bozeman reported Tuesday morning that snow covered the entire fire area, and they expected minimal activity for the day.
Although the recent precipitation has helped the 146 personnel assigned to the fire, it remains at 0% containment, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation notices for Bridger Canyon Road, Jackson Creek and Kelly Canyon.
A 211 call center has been established for residents displaced by the Bridger Foothills fire and in need of aid. On Wednesday, the Gallatin County Fairgrounds will host an all-day event for residents to meet in-person with organizations like the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
Rice and Snider fires:
After announcing the demobilization of resources to the fires burning north of Ashland, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced Monday night that the fire had reached 100% containment.
Chrystal Beckman, with the DNRC, said the two fires that burned a total of 47,103 acres caused a “significant loss of rangeland” for private landowners, but no homes were lost. She said coal-seams, smoldering outcroppings of coal beneath the ground, caused both fires.
Federal assistance for those impacted by the fire can be found through the Farm Service Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster assistance web pages.
Sarpy fire:
Containment of the 52,010-acre Sarpy fire burning 20 miles east of Hardin reached 90% Tuesday evening.
The joint command of BIA Crow Agency and BIA Northern Cheyenne fire managers will be demobilized Wednesday as the fire transitions from a Type 3 to a Type 4, according to Tracy Spang with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Management in Crow Agency.
“Overall, the fire’s looking pretty good. There was no growth today, and starting tomorrow the plan is go find hot spots still smoldering on the interior of the fire’s perimeter,” he said.
Spang said an assessment of the overall damage of the fire is still ongoing.
Billings Gazette Reporter Matt Hoffman contributed to this story.
