Montana active COVID-19 cases over 6,500; three more deaths

Montana health officials confirmed that three more residents died of COVID-19 Saturday, and the state currently has more than 6,500 active cases.

The state added 721 new cases Saturday morning, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Since Monday, the state has tallied 17 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 209.

As of Saturday morning, there have been 18,117 cases of COVID-19 in Montana since the start of the pandemic. While 11,361 people have recovered from the virus, there still are 6,547 active cases in the state.

In the past week, the virus has hospitalized 91 people. A total of 280 are in hospitals throughout the state receiving treatment for COVID-19, an all-time high for Montana. Since March, DPHHS data show a total of 885 hospitalizations.

Yellowstone County, continuing to lead the state in both active and overall cases, added 159 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. With 1,342 active cases, the county accounts for about 20% of all active cases in the state.