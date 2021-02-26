Montana add 174 new COVID-19 cases, 81,673 now fully immunized

Montana added 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and four more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of active cases in Montana is currently at 1,897, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. The additional deaths bring the total since March 2020 to 1,354 as the number of vaccines administered in the state has reached nearly 242,000.

Gov. Greg Gianforte praised the vaccine rollout, and the drop in new daily cases, during a press conference Thursday. Lee Newspapers' Montana State News Bureau reported the Montana had a vaccine administration rate of 82%, placing it ninth in the nation among all states.

A total of 81,673 people in Montana are fully vaccinated, having received two doses of the available COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a third single-dose vaccine Friday produced by Johnson and Johnson. Gen. Matthew Quinn, who leads Montana's COVID-19 Task Force, said during the press conference that he anticipates Montana receiving a portion of the 1 million doses of the newest vaccine slated to ship after approval.