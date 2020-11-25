Montana adds 1,013 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in Wednesday update

Montana reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in an update Wednesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
A total of 652 have now died in Montana as a result of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 277 people have died in November alone.
There were 15,901 active cases reported Wednesday, and a total of 462 people were hospitalized. Since March there have been 2,474 Montanans hospitalized because of COVID-19.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services created a COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Coordination Team Monday and held its first meeting Tuesday. Globally, over a dozen vaccines are in Phase-3 large-scale efficacy trials and six have been approved for limited use. None have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S.
The state drafted a three-phased plan to begin distributing vaccines, first focusing on health care workers and those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 infections. Phase 3 targets vaccinating healthy adults after six months.
The following counties added deaths in Wednesday's update:
- Blaine with one (18 total)
- Cascade with four (70 total)
- Daniels with one (four total)
- Flathead with nine (39 total)
- Gallatin with one (19 total)
- Lake with one (12 total)
- Phillips with one (six total)
- Silver Bow with one (21 total)
- Yellowstone with three (119 total)
RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, announced the county's three additional deaths in a press release Wednesday.
Two men in their 50s died at Billings hospitals on Monday and a man in his 90s died at a Billings hospital on Tuesday.
“Thanksgiving will be a sorrowful day for many Yellowstone County families who have lost loved ones too soon due to COVID-19 disease,” said Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton in the press release. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these three men and the other 116 Yellowstone County families who will gather around their Thanksgiving table with an empty chair.”
The case mapping and information website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state reports 58,565 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana, and of those infected, 42,012 are considered recovered.
Another 5,055 tests were completed Tuesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 627,851.
Counties added the following number of cases in Wednesday's update:
- Gallatin with 159 (790 active)
- Flathead with 114 (2,254 active)
- Yellowstone with 112 (3,833 active)
- Missoula with 106 (1,607 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 100 (1,087 active)
- Cascade with 96 (1,880 active)
- Ravalli with 67 (642 active)
- Park with 30 (234 active)
- Silver Bow with 30 (698 active)
- Hill with 18 (148 active)
- Fergus with 13 (278 active)
- Jefferson with 13 (104 active)
- Dawson with 12 (87 active)
- Lake with 11 (160 active)
- Big Horn with nine (208 active)
- Broadwater with nine (44 active)
- Chouteau with nine (62 active)
- Teton with nine (35 active)
- Blaine with eight (42 active)
- Daniels with eight (18 active)
- Phillips with eight (47 active)
- Sheridan with seven (27 active)
- Carbon with six (67 active)
- Lincoln with six (233 active)
- McCone with six (15 active)
- Pondera with six (60 active)
- Granite with five (34 active)
- Sanders with five (34 active)
- Custer with four (149 active)
- Roosevelt with four (98 active)
- Deer Lodge with three (65 active)
- Rosebud with three (36 active)
- Wibaux with three (22 active)
- Glacier with two (38 active)
- Musselshell with two (74 active)
- Prairie with two (16 active)
- Valley with two (42 active)
- Carter with one (nine active)
- Garfield with one (nine active)
- Liberty with one (30 active)
- Madison with one (43 active)
- Stillwater with one (90 active)
- Toole with one (10 active)
