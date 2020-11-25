Montana adds 1,013 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in Wednesday update

Montana reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in an update Wednesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

A total of 652 have now died in Montana as a result of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 277 people have died in November alone.

There were 15,901 active cases reported Wednesday, and a total of 462 people were hospitalized. Since March there have been 2,474 Montanans hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services created a COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Coordination Team Monday and held its first meeting Tuesday. Globally, over a dozen vaccines are in Phase-3 large-scale efficacy trials and six have been approved for limited use. None have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S.

The state drafted a three-phased plan to begin distributing vaccines, first focusing on health care workers and those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 infections. Phase 3 targets vaccinating healthy adults after six months.