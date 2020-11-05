Montana adds 1,013 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Death reporting on the state website is incomplete compared to what county health departments have reported, meaning there have been more than 407 COVID-19 deaths in Montana. Cascade County's health department for example has reported more than 20 deaths, but the state website shows the county with 16 total deaths. DPHHS said the Cascade County health department death reporting was correct, and that they were working to reconcile their data.

Among the deaths added to the state website Thursday was the 97th death in Yellowstone County.

The person who died was a woman in her 70s, according to a RiverStone Health press release issued Thursday morning. She died Wednesday at a hospital in Yellowstone County.

A total of 414 people were actively hospitalized Thursday. Montana has had 1,421 COVID-19 hospitalizations total. A snapshot report showing hospital capacity in the state for Wednesday put the number of available intensive care unit beds in Montana at 84.

Statewide 378 ventilators were available, according to the report.

Seven out of 10 large hospitals in the state Wednesday had either limited bed and ICU ability or were near capacity in both respects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}