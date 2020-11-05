Montana adds 1,013 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Montana added another 1,013 COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 deaths Thursday in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to 13,262, which is down slightly from the all-time high of 13,405 reached Wednesday.
The new deaths bring the statewide death total to 407, according to the state website, which relies on information provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Montana has now reported 301 COVID-19 deaths since the start of September. Of those deaths, 226 have been reported since the beginning of October. The recent increased reporting in deaths has coincided with an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the state.
Montana had been reporting about 800 cases a week from mid-July through August. By mid-September, the state was reporting about 1,200 cases a week. Montana began October with 3,600 COVID-19 cases reported during the first week. The last week of October the state reported 5,700 new COVID-19 cases.
There have been 48.3 million COVID-19 cases globally and more than 1.2 million COVID-19 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
In the United States there have been 9.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those confirmed cases, 234,011 people in the U.S. have died as a result of COVID-19.
Death reporting on the state website is incomplete compared to what county health departments have reported, meaning there have been more than 407 COVID-19 deaths in Montana. Cascade County's health department for example has reported more than 20 deaths, but the state website shows the county with 16 total deaths. DPHHS said the Cascade County health department death reporting was correct, and that they were working to reconcile their data.
Among the deaths added to the state website Thursday was the 97th death in Yellowstone County.
The person who died was a woman in her 70s, according to a RiverStone Health press release issued Thursday morning. She died Wednesday at a hospital in Yellowstone County.
A total of 414 people were actively hospitalized Thursday. Montana has had 1,421 COVID-19 hospitalizations total. A snapshot report showing hospital capacity in the state for Wednesday put the number of available intensive care unit beds in Montana at 84.
Statewide 378 ventilators were available, according to the report.
Seven out of 10 large hospitals in the state Wednesday had either limited bed and ICU ability or were near capacity in both respects.
Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls, St. Peters Health in Helena and St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings all had more than 90% of their hospital beds occupied Wednesday. Each hospital had just one ICU bed available Wednesday.
The Billings Clinic had between 70% and 90% of its hospital beds occupied and was treating 69 COVID-19 patients, which was more than any other hospital in the state.
Cascade, Gallatin and Yellowstone counties all added more than 100 cases Thursday.
Cascade County added 176 cases for an active case total of 1,702. Gallatin County added 148 cases for an active case total of 148. Yellowstone County added 120 cases for an active case total of 3,027.
A total of 36,968 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Montana since March. Of those people infected, 23,300 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects.
Another 2,736 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 520,024.
Statewide testing increased by 50% in October compared to September, with an average of 36,000 tests completed weekly.
Despite increased testing, the positivity rate in Montana has increased from 4-5% in July and August, to 7% in September and 12% in October.
For weeks the White House Coronavirus Task Force has ranked Montana among the worst states in the nation for test positivity and cases per 100,00 population.
The most recent report issued to governors showed Montana last week had the fourth worst number of new cases per 100,000 population and was in the red zone for that category. Only North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin had higher cases per 100,000 population last week, according to the task force report.
Montana was ranked as having the worst test positivity rate in the nation last week, according to the task force report, which based its numbers on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test results.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Thursday update:
- Cascade with 176 (1,702 total)
- Gallatin with 148 (1,032 active)
- Yellowstone with 120 (3,027 active)
- Missoula with 90 (1,218 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 50 (960 active)
- Silver Bow with 35 (218 active)
- Glacier with 32 (160 active)
- Custer with 29 (156 active)
- Valley with 25 (96 active)
- Dawson with 23 (130 active)
- Roosevelt with 21 (426 active)
- Flathead with 17 (811 active)
- Madison with 16 (61 active)
- Park with 16 (107 active)
- Jefferson with 14 (92 active)
- Ravalli with 14 (408 active)
- Sheridan with 14 (43 active)
- Big Horn with 13 (321 active)
- Rosebud with 12 (167 active)
- Lake with 11 (236 active)
- Powell with 10 (190 active)
- Beaverhead with nine (33 active)
- Hill with nine (433 active)
- Lincoln with nine (87 active)
- Toole with nine (23 active)
- Musselshell with eight (45 active)
- Sweet Grass with eight (50 active)
- Carter with seven (33 active)
- Granite with seven (41 active)
- Teton with seven (16 active)
- Fergus with six (97 active)
- Richland with six (69 active)
- Phillips with five (41 active)
- Carbon with four (40 active)
- Chouteau with four (58 active)
- Powder River with four (15 active)
- McCone with three (10 active)
- Meagher with three (18 active)
- Blaine with two (143 active)
- Broadwater with two (73 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (106 active)
- Fallon with two (43 active)
- Pondera with two (26 active)
- Sanders with two (20 active)
- Stillwater with two (97 active)
- Wibaux with two (seven active)
- Judith Basin with one (seven active)
- Liberty with one (10 active)
- Prairie with one (three active)
This story will be updated.
