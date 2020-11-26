Montana adds 1,045 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Thursday update

Montana added 1,045 more cases of COVID-19, and six deaths due to the virus, according to the latest update to the state’s mapping and information website.

Nearly 60,000 Montana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and the state has tallied a total of 658 deaths. Almost half of all the deaths in the state have occurred in November.

The following counties added deaths in Thursday’s update:

• Cascade with two (72 people total)

• Yellowstone with one (120 people total)

• Lake with one (13 person total)

• Missoula with one (42 people total)

• Ravalli with one (13 people total)

There were 15,947 active cases of COVID-19 across Montana, as of Thursday, with 455 people hospitalized due to the virus. In the latest update on the status of Montana’s hospitals, six of the state’s 10 large hospitals reported having a limited number of beds available as new daily cases have continued to average more than 1,000 over the past week. The virus has hospitalized a total of 2,534 people, according to the state’s tracking website.