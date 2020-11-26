Montana adds 1,045 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Thursday update

Montana added 1,045 more cases of COVID-19, and six deaths due to the virus, according to the latest update to the state’s mapping and information website.
Nearly 60,000 Montana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and the state has tallied a total of 658 deaths. Almost half of all the deaths in the state have occurred in November.
The following counties added deaths in Thursday’s update:
• Cascade with two (72 people total)
• Yellowstone with one (120 people total)
• Lake with one (13 person total)
• Missoula with one (42 people total)
• Ravalli with one (13 people total)
There were 15,947 active cases of COVID-19 across Montana, as of Thursday, with 455 people hospitalized due to the virus. In the latest update on the status of Montana’s hospitals, six of the state’s 10 large hospitals reported having a limited number of beds available as new daily cases have continued to average more than 1,000 over the past week. The virus has hospitalized a total of 2,534 people, according to the state’s tracking website.
The case mapping and information website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Of those Montanans infected with COVID-19, 43,077 are considered recovered, meeting the standards Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an individual to be safely removed from isolation.
Another 4,076 tests were completed in Montana Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 631,927.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday’s update:
• Gallatin with 153 (3,980 active)
• Flathead with 137 (2,301 active)
• Gallatin with 125 (610 active)
• Silver Bow with 94 (763 active)
• Cascade with 83 (1,843 active)
• Lewis and Clark with 82 (1,151 active)
• Missoula with 82 (1,182 active)
• Ravalli with 32 (643 active)
• Dawson with 23 (66 active)
• Sweet Grass with 23 (43 active)
• Hill with 22 (158 active)
• Sheridan with 19 (43 active)
• Fergus with 16 (263 active)
• Jefferson with 15 (114 active)
• Mineral with 13 (28 active)
• Park with 11 (241 active)
• Lake with 10 (158 active)
• Lincoln with nine (197 active)
• Madison with eight (51 active)
• Stillwater with eight (98 active)
• Carbon with seven (62 active)
• Fallon with seven (26 active)
• Glacier with seven (43 active)
• Teton with six (37 active)
• Daniels with six (23 active)
• Deer Lodge with five (62 active)
• Roosevelt with five (99 active)
• Beaverhead with three (67 active)
• Custer with three (118 active)
• Liberty with three (33 active)
• Toole with three (13 active)
• Wibaux with three (24 active)
• Big Horn with two (210 active)
• Chouteau with two (57 active)
• Garfield with two (11 active)
• Granite with two (26 active)
• McCone with two (12 active)
• Rosebud with two (32 active)
• Broadwater with one (45 active)
• Judith Basin with one (34 active)
• Musselshell with one (75 active)
• Phillips with one (37 active)
• Powder River with one (9 active)
• Richland with one (118 active)
This article will be updated.
