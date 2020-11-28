Montana adds 1,057 COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Montana added another 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and tallied 12 more deaths due to the virus, according to the state’s mapping and information website.

The additional cases bring the total number of active cases in Montana to 16,076, with the state adding over 1,000 new cases every day for most of November. More than 60,000 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Saturday’s update.

At total of 669 Montana residents have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. November has been the deadliest month for the state so far. Since the start of the month, the state has tallied 293 deaths.

The added deaths in Saturday’s update span nearly a dozen counties, and include:

• Dawson with one (nine people total)

• Fergus with one (three people total)

• Musselshell with two (four people total)

• Petroleum with one (one person total)

• Roosevelt with two (40 people total)

• Rosebud with one (24 people total)

• Sanders with one (three people total)