Montana adds 1,057 COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Montana added another 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and tallied 12 more deaths due to the virus, according to the state’s mapping and information website.
The additional cases bring the total number of active cases in Montana to 16,076, with the state adding over 1,000 new cases every day for most of November. More than 60,000 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Saturday’s update.
At total of 669 Montana residents have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. November has been the deadliest month for the state so far. Since the start of the month, the state has tallied 293 deaths.
The added deaths in Saturday’s update span nearly a dozen counties, and include:
• Dawson with one (nine people total)
• Fergus with one (three people total)
• Musselshell with two (four people total)
• Petroleum with one (one person total)
• Roosevelt with two (40 people total)
• Rosebud with one (24 people total)
• Sanders with one (three people total)
• Sweet Grass with one (four people total)
• Wheatland with two (five people total)
• Wibaux with one (three people total)
Silver Bow County, reporting 21 deaths previously, dropped to 20 deaths in Saturday’s update.
The Montana Department of Health and Human services provides the information for the state's mapping and tracking website, which often fall behind displaying the latest data from individual counties. For the most accurate information on active cases and health restrictions, the DPHHS has a list of local health departments.
More than 13 million Americans nationwide have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus reached the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over the next week, the lack of tests being available and administered during the Thanksgiving holiday will likely lead to what the Associated Press called an artificial depression in reported cases for many states.
Montana saw this depression Friday, with only 148 new cases confirmed. The DPHHS stated that more accurate figures would be reflected in its statewide tracking website in the upcoming days.
The surge in cases in Montana have led to a backlog for contact tracers and case investigators in local health departments, as reported by the Montana Free Press. The volume of new cases has both stretched personnel thin, and delayed word to those who have been in close contact with a confirmed case.
The state added 2,879 more tests for COVID-19 on Saturday to bring its total to 645,393. As of Saturday, 461 Montana residents were hospitalized due to the respiratory virus.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
• Flathead County added 233 cases (2,205 active)
• Yellowstone County added 228 cases (4,212 active)
• Cascade County added 94 cases (1,870 active)
• Lewis and Clark County added 91 cases (1,202 active)
• Missoula County added 77 cases (1,621 active)
• Ravalli County added 62 cases (684 active)
• Lake County added 44 cases (146 active)
• Silver Bow County added 25 cases (775 active)
• Fergus County added 24 cases (233 active)
• Valley County added 19 cases (47 active)
• Park County added 16 cases (241 active)
Support Local Journalism
• Dawson County added 15 cases (74 active)
• Roosevelt County added 13 cases (70 active)
• Custer County added 12 cases (131 active)
• Hill County added 11 cases (154 active)
• Stillwater County added 11 cases (68 active)
• Jefferson County added seven cases (64 active)
• Lincoln County added seven cases (179 active)
• Carbon County added six cases (54 active)
• Madison County added six cases (54 active)
• Rosebud County added six cases (36 active)
• Pondera County added five cases (63 active)
• Sheridan County added five cases (47 active)
• Mineral County added four cases (23 active)
• Sanders County added four cases (15 active)
• Blaine County added three cases (41 active)
• Fallon County added three cases (23 active)
• Gallatin County added three cases (607 active)
• Judith Basin County added three cases (38 active)
• Beaverhead County added two cases (70 active)
• Chouteau County added two cases (51 active)
• Musselshell County added two cases (79 active)
• Phillips County added two cases (39 active)
• Teton County added two cases (28 active)
• Toole County added two cases (14 active)
• Broadwater County added one case (45 active)
• Custer County added one case (12 active)
• Daniels County added one case (20 active)
• Glacier County added one case (42 active)
• McCone County added one case (7 active)
• Powell County added one case (110 active)
• Sweet Grass County added one case (35 active)
• Wheatland County added one case (23 active)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.