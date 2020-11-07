Montana adds 1,086 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Montana added 1,086 cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths Saturday, according to an update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the number of active cases in Montana to an all-time high of 14,678, with more than 3,000 cases confirmed since the start of November. During that same time, the state reported 69 of its residents dying due to the virus.

Information on the state’s COVID-19 tracking website relies on data provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The daily update provided by the state on the total number of deaths is often behind what is reported by individual counties.

For example, Cascade County reported that 42 of its residents had died as of Friday. The state’s website, however, is reporting only 34.

The steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Montana coincides with the rest of the country. The United States set a record with more than 126,400 confirmed cases in a single day Friday. The total number of cases in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic has nearly passed 10 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.