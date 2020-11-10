Montana adds 1,101 COVID-19 cases in update that includes delayed weekend reporting

Montana had another 1,101 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday morning in an update to the state case mapping and information website that included information from over the weekend that had been delayed due to an update to the state's communicable disease reporting system.
The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state's active case total Tuesday morning was at a new all-time high of 16,816 people. Montana also reported another five deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 462 people.
At the start of October, there were 3,891 active cases in Montana and 181 COVID-19 deaths. November began with 11,721 active cases and the deaths of 376 people reported in total.
There have been 10.1 million COVID-19 cases in the United States and the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has led to 238,251 deaths across the nation, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Gallatin County added the most cases with 215, for 1,642 active. Flathead County added 162 cases for 1,234 active. Missoula County added 108 cases for 1,565 active. Yellowstone County added 92 cases for 3,772 active. Cascade County added 84 cases for 1,911 active. Eighteen other counties added 10 or more cases.
A total of 487 people were reported to be actively hospitalized. Montana has had 1,510 total people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and St. Peters Health in Helena were all at 90% or greater capacity Monday, according to a hospital capacity and status snapshot report issued by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Seven out of 10 large hospitals in the state had limited bed availability or were near capacity Monday, according to the report. Six out of ten large hospitals in the state had limited intensive care unit beds or were near capacity Monday.
The Billings Clinic was treating 74 COVID-19 patients Monday, which was more than any hospital in the state. Benefis Hospitals had the second highest number of COVID-19 patients with 52. St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings had the third most with 49.
Statewide there were 78 ICU beds available Monday.
There have been 41,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 23,873 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experience adverse health effects or symptoms related to COVID-19.
Montana's weekly positivty rate in late March and early April was about 4%. it dropped to a low of .4% in May. In June the positivity rate began to rise and had reached between 4% and 5% in July and August, according to the DPHHS analysis. In September, Montana's positivity rate was about 7%.
Despite a 50% increase in weekly testing over the previous month (about 36,000 tests a week), Montana closed out October with a positivity rate near 12%, according to the most recent interim epidemiological analysis published last week by the DPPHS Communicable Disease and Epidemiology bureau.
"The percent positive is a critical measure because it gives us an indication how widespread infection is in the area where the testing is occurring—and whether levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission," according to the Johns Hopkins University Bloomburg School of Public Health.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force considers any state above 10% positivity to be in the red zone. Montana has consistently ranked among the worst or the worst in the nation for several weeks in reports issued by the task force to state governors.
Another 3,653 tests were completed by Tuesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 544,566.
Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday's update:
- Gallatin with 215 (1,642 active)
- Flathead with 162 (1,234 active)
- Missoula with 108 (1,565 active)
- Yellowstone with 92 (3,772 active)
- Cascade with 84 (1,911 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 49 (1,185 active)
- Toole with 48 (116 active)
- Deer Lodge with 37 (154 active)
- Hill with 26 (461 active)
- Ravalli with 25 (426 active)
- Stillwater with 25 (94 active)
- Carbon with 22 (136 active)
- Park with 19 (143 active)
- Lake with 17 (145 active)
- Jefferson with 15 (131 active)
- Richland with 15 (102 active)
- Lincoln with 14 (139 active)
- Sheridan with 14 (84 active)
- Custer with 12 (125 active)
- Madison with 12 (88 active)
- Musselshell with 11 (446 active)
- Big Horn with six (369 active)
- Broadwater with six (90 active)
- Beaverhead with five (59 active)
- Dawson with four (107 active)
- Glacier with four (181 active)
- Silver Bow with four (315 active)
- Pondera with three (20 active)
- valley with three (105 active)
- Wheatland with three (31 active)
- Judith Basin with two (14 active)
- Phillips with two (37 active)
- Powell with two (276 active)
- Wibaux with two (10 active)
- Golden Valley with one (seven active)
- Granite with one (44 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (59 active)
- Teton with one (30 active)
This story will be updated.
