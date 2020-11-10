Montana adds 1,101 COVID-19 cases in update that includes delayed weekend reporting

A total of 487 people were reported to be actively hospitalized. Montana has had 1,510 total people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and St. Peters Health in Helena were all at 90% or greater capacity Monday, according to a hospital capacity and status snapshot report issued by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Seven out of 10 large hospitals in the state had limited bed availability or were near capacity Monday, according to the report. Six out of ten large hospitals in the state had limited intensive care unit beds or were near capacity Monday.

The Billings Clinic was treating 74 COVID-19 patients Monday, which was more than any hospital in the state. Benefis Hospitals had the second highest number of COVID-19 patients with 52. St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings had the third most with 49.

Statewide there were 78 ICU beds available Monday.