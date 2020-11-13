 Skip to main content
Montana adds 1,143 COVID-19 cases; five deaths
COVID-19

Montana adds 1,143 COVID-19 cases; five deaths

Montana added another 1,143 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in an update Friday morning to the state's case mapping and information website. 

The new cases bring the state's active case total to 18,319, according to the state's website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The state reported five deaths on Friday, bringing the total of statewide deaths due to COVID-19 to 477.

Statewide, a total of 485 people were actively hospitalized Friday. There have been a total of 1,541 hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19. 

Montana has had 44,173 confirmed COVID-19 infections since March. Of those people infected, 25,377 are listed on the state website as recovered,meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. If a person is designated as recovered under those guidelines that does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects related to their illness.

Another 8,593 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the statewide testing total to 566,544.

This story will be updated. 

