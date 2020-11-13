Montana adds 1,214 COVID-19 cases; five deaths

Montana added another 1,214 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in an update Friday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The state issued a second case update on Friday afternoon, after initially failing to report Yellowstone County's additional 71 cases and its hospitalizations. The corrected numbers are reflected below.

The state reached an all-time high number of active cases with a total of 18,378 Friday, according to the state's website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The state reported five deaths on Friday, bringing the total of statewide deaths due to COVID-19 to 477. Since Nov. 1 the state has reported 101 deaths.

The bulk of the state’s deaths, about 62%, have occurred since the first of October.

During a press conference on Thursday, the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Greg Holzman said that COVID-19 is currently the fourth-leading cause of death in the state.

Nearly 242,811 people have died in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 10.5 million people have been sickened.