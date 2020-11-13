Montana adds 1,214 COVID-19 cases; five deaths

Montana added another 1,214 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in an update Friday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The state issued a second case update on Friday afternoon, after initially failing to report Yellowstone County's additional 71 cases and its hospitalizations. The corrected numbers are reflected below.
The state reached an all-time high number of active cases with a total of 18,378 Friday, according to the state's website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state reported five deaths on Friday, bringing the total of statewide deaths due to COVID-19 to 477. Since Nov. 1 the state has reported 101 deaths.
The bulk of the state’s deaths, about 62%, have occurred since the first of October.
During a press conference on Thursday, the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Greg Holzman said that COVID-19 is currently the fourth-leading cause of death in the state.
Nearly 242,811 people have died in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 10.5 million people have been sickened.
Statewide, a total of 492 people were actively hospitalized Friday. There have been a total of 1,556 hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19. In the first 13 days of November the state hospitalized nearly 200 additional people.
Support Local Journalism
Only two out of 10 of Montana’s large hospitals reported having 70% or more beds available.
Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena and St. James Healthcare hospital in Butte all reported more than 90% of hospital beds filled Wednesday, according to a hospital occupancy and capacity snapshot report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Six out of the 10 hospitals reported having limited Intensive Care Unit availabilities.
Silver Bow County reported the most cases Friday with 171 new and three other counties in Montana reported a daily increase of 100 or more cases.
Six counties in Montana currently have active cases counts exceeding 1,000. Yellowstone County accounts for the most with 4,205 active cases. It added 71 new cases Friday.
Montana has had 44,244 confirmed COVID-19 infections since March. Of those people infected, 25,389 are listed on the state website as recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. If a person is designated as recovered under those guidelines that does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects related to their illness.
Another 8,593 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the statewide testing total to 566,544.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Friday update:
- Silver Bow County with 171 cases (485 active)
- Gallatin County with 126 cases (1,863 active)
- Flathead County with 121 cases (1,570 active)
- Cascade County with 119 cases (1,949 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 96 cases (1,340 active)
- Missoula County with 82 cases (1,695 active)
- Yellowstone County with 71 cases (4,205 active)
- Beaverhead County with 58 cases (91 active)
- Custer County with 49 cases (156 active)
- Fergus County with 34 cases (144 active)
- Lincoln County with 29 cases (226 active)
- Dawson County with 26 cases (100 active)
- Blaine County with 22 cases (185 active)
- Carbon County with 22 cases (108 active)
- Sheridan County with 18 cases (94 active)
- Jefferson County with 17 cases (159 active)
- Hill County with 16 cases (443 active)
- Madison County with 15 cases (68 active)
- Lake County with 13 cases (323 active)
- Pondera County with 13 cases (36 active)
- Ravalli County with 13 cases (460 active)
- Fallon County with 11 cases (87 active)
- Sanders County with 10 cases (51 active)
- Roosevelt County with nine cases (405 active)
- Glacier County with seven cases (191 active)
- Prairie County with seven cases (11 active)
- Granite County Cases with six cases (52 active)
- Rosebud County with six cases (155 active)
- Daniels County with five cases (14 active)
- Deer Lodge County with five cases (82 active)
- Park County with five cases (190 active)
- Broadwater County with three cases (27 active)
- Chouteau County with two cases (93 active)
- Garfield County with two cases (11 active)
- Big Horn County with one case (373 active)
- Judith Basin County with one case (12 active)
- McCone County with one case (one active)
- Meagher County with one case (seven active)
- Petroleum County with once case (two active)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.