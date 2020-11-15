Montana adds 1,272 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Sunday update

"Instead of subsiding, we are seeing more COVID-19 infections and more hospitalizations, which sadly will lead to more families burying loved ones," Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said in a written statement included in the RiverStone press release. "If more of us would wear masks, watch our distance, avoid crowds, frequently wash our hands, and stay home when we are ill, we can get to the other side of this situation more quickly. I urge all of us to honor our Yellowstone County friends and neighbors who have lost their lives to this virus by consistently doing the things that we all know will help prevent more illness and death."