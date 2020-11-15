Montana adds 1,272 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Sunday update

Montana added 1,272 COVID-19 cases and six deaths in an update Sunday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
Five of the deaths were reported in Yellowstone County where 105 people have now died as a result of COVID-19.
Over the last seven days Montana has reported an average of about 1,080 COVID-19 cases a day. Montana did not reach 1,000 total cases until the end of July.
The Sunday update showed 435 people actively hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19. A total of 2,047 people have been hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19.
The recent numbers update on the state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which handles data reported by counties.
Gallatin County added the most cases of any county with 249 for an active case total of 1,268. Missoula County added 166 cases for 2,110 active. Flathead added 132 cases for 1,666 active. Yellowstone County added 128 cases for 4,543 active.
Some additional information about the Yellowstone County residents who died was included in a press release issued by RiverStone Health Sunday morning.
One of the people who died was a woman in her 80s. She died last Thursday. The same day a woman in her 60s died. The next day a woman in her 80s died. Also on Friday a woman in her 90s died. On Saturday a man in his 60s who had lived in a senior care facility died.
All five people died while hospitalized in Yellowstone County where an average of 124 people were hospitalized each day through the first 10 days of November. Yellowstone County's hospitals serve a regional area with a population of about 650,000 people.
"Instead of subsiding, we are seeing more COVID-19 infections and more hospitalizations, which sadly will lead to more families burying loved ones," Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said in a written statement included in the RiverStone press release. "If more of us would wear masks, watch our distance, avoid crowds, frequently wash our hands, and stay home when we are ill, we can get to the other side of this situation more quickly. I urge all of us to honor our Yellowstone County friends and neighbors who have lost their lives to this virus by consistently doing the things that we all know will help prevent more illness and death."
At the beginning of September there were 1,945 active COVID-19 cases, 7,509 total cases and 105 deaths that had been reported in the state.
At the beginning of October there were 3,981 active cases, 13,500 total cases and 181 deaths that had been reported in Montana.
At the start of November there were 11,721 active cases, 33,495 total cases and 376 COVID-19 deaths that had been reported in Montana.
The new cases reported Sunday bring the statewide active case total to 19,166 and total cases to 47,158. The deaths bring the state's COVID-19 death total to 520 people.
Another 2,867 tests were completed by Sunday, bringing the statewide testing total to 572,561.
Counties added the following number of cases in Sunday's update:
- Gallatin with 249 (1,268 active)
- Missoula with 166 (2,110 active)
- Flathead with 132 (1,666 active)
- Yellowstone with 128 (4,543 active)
- Silver Bow with 87 (590 active)
- Cascade with 54 (2,832 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 50 (795 active)
- Big Horn with 41 (662 active)
- Park with 39 (198 active)
- Lake with 34 (300 active)
- Beaverhead with 29 (109 active)
- Fergus with 26 (342 active)
- Stillwater with 20 (127 active)
- Dawson with 18 (98 active)
- Powell with 17 (88 active)
- Lincoln with 16 (216 active)
- Madison with 16 (87 active)
- Jefferson with 14 (101 active)
- Hill with 13 (379 active)
- Broadwater with 11 (30 active)
- Roosevelt with 11 (506 active)
- Sweet Grass with nine (55 active)
- Wheatland with eight (65 active)
- Custer with seven (134 active)
- Richland with seven (229 active)
- Glacier with six (156 active)
- Granite with six (42 active)
- Carbon with five (122 active)
- Musselshell with five (134 active)
- Pondera with five (36 active)
- Judith Basin with four (30 active)
- Liberty with four (eight active)
- Phillips with four (31 active)
- Wibaux with four (13 active)
- Blaine with three (115 active)
- Carter with three (19 active)
- Chouteau with three (88 active)
- Powder River with three (11 active)
- Prairie with three (11 active)
- Rosebud with three (106 active)
- Teton with three (25 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (79 active)
- Petroleum with one (five active)
- Sanders with one (36 active)
- Sheridan with one (79 active)
- Valley with one (66 active)
Check with your local county health department for the most current COVID-19 numbers.
