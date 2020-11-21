Montana adds 1,280 COVID-19 cases; 600 deaths statewide

Montana ended the week with 1,280 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 33 more of its residents have died due to the respiratory virus, according to the state’s tracking and mapping website.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 15,241 in the past day, but the additional deaths bring the state’s total to 600. The site relies on information provided by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the start of November, 224 Montana residents have died because of the virus. Of Montana’s 56 counties, only seven have yet to record a COVID-19 death, according to the state’s website. To date, 54,542 residents have contracted the virus, 2,336 of whom have ended up in the hospital.

During the past week, the United States surpassed 250,000 deaths due to COVID-19, according to data reported by Johns Hopkins University. More Americans have died from the virus than twice the number of U.S. service members killed in every conflict since the Korean War. Nearly 12 million people have tested positive for the virus since it first reached the United States, with more than 1 million new cases in the past seven days.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force ranked North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana as having the highest death rates in the nation per 100,000 in its latest report to governors.