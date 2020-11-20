Montana adds 1,475 COVID-19 cases; 6 deaths Friday

Montana added another 1,475 COVID-19 cases and six deaths in an update Friday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 22,169 and the new deaths bring the total to 567.

A total of 506 people were actively hospitalized Friday around the state. In total, 2,252 people have been hospitalized in Montana from the disease.

Montana has had 53,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of those people infected, 30,557 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is symptom free or no longer experiencing adverse health effects related to their illness.

Another 5,846 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the statewide testing total to 601,675.

This story will be updated

