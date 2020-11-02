Montana adds 10 COVID-19 deaths, 757 cases, on Monday

Montana added 757 COVID-19 cases Monday and the statewide total number of active cases reached an all-time high of 12,370 people, according to an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
Another 10 deaths were also reported Monday, bringing the state's COVID-19 death total 386 people. Montana has now reported 280 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of September.
Yellowstone County reported another two deaths Monday. Both people died Saturday while hospitalized in the county.
The people who died were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.
A total of 96 people in Yellowstone County have now died as a result of COVID-19.
Yellowstone County finished October with 3,572 COVID-19 infections. That's more cases than the county reported from June through September, according to Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.
"At some point, nearly 3,600 should have been isolated and if each of those individuals had just 4 close contacts, nearly 14,400 people should have been quarantined last month," Felton said in written remarks included in a RiverStone press release about recent Yellowstone County COVID-19 deaths.
"In total, about 18,000 Yellowstone County residents were either isolated or quarantined for some part of the month. That is nearly the population of Belgrade and Havre combined,” Felton said.
One of the deaths added to the state website Monday was a Big Horn County resident, which brings the county death total on the state website to 39 people. Sunday the county announced its 39th and 40th deaths.
Big Horn County had 17 people die as a result of COVID-19 in October.
The deaths announced Sunday included a man in his 60s who was hospitalized before he died Friday, and a woman in her 80s who was hospitalize before she died Saturday.
Two deaths were also added Monday to Missoula County, bringing the count's death total on the state website to 20 people.
The Missoula City-County Health Department announced by press release Monday the COVID-19 related deaths of two more residents, putting the county reported death total at 21 people.
The people who died over the weekend were described as men. One was between 40 and 69 years old, and the other was age 70 or older, according to the health department.
Two deaths were added Monday to Toole County on the state website, bringing the county's death total to eight people.
Another death was added to Meagher County on the state website, bringing that county's death total to five people. That death was initially reported by the Meagher County Health Department on Oct. 30.
A death was also added to Gallatin County, bringing the county's death total to nine people.
The Gallatin County Health Department first announced the person's death on Oct. 31. The person who died was described in a health department press release as a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility who had died the previous week at her residence.
Support Local Journalism
In its press release, the county health department said an official death certificate had been received attributing her death to COVID-19 "and other significant health conditions."
Another death was also added Monday to Cascade County on the state website, which shows 16 deaths for Cascade County.
DPHHS has been working since last week to reconcile its data with what is being reported by the Cascade County Health Department. Last Wednesday DPHHS added seven deaths to Cascade County to bring its total to 13 on the website, but a DPHHS spokesperson confirmed that the health department's death total of 26 people was accurate.
The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A total of 386 people were hospitalized statewide on Monday. In Montana, 1,373 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since March.
A snapshot report of COVID-19 hospital occupancy and capacity in the state current as of Sunday showed 1,486 non-COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 376 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 1,047 hospital beds available.
As of Sunday, COVID-19 patients were occupying 78 intensive care unit beds in the state and non COVID-19 patients were occupying another 112 ICU beds, leaving 90 ICU beds open in the state.
In Billings, St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic on Sunday had a combined 10 ICU beds available. Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls had one ICU bed available. St. Peters Health in Helena had one ICU bed available.
A total of 363 ventilators were available in the state as of Sunday. Among those people being treated with ventilators statewide, 32 were non COVID-19 patients and 48 were COVID-19 patients.
St. Peters Health in Helena and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings both reported more than 90% of their hospital beds occupied.
Billings Clinic and Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls reported between 70% and 90% of their beds occupied.
The remaining large hospitals in the state had less than 70% of their beds occupied Sunday.
The state has had 34,252 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 21,496 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Another 7,227 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 508,931.
Counties added the following number of cases in Monday's update:
- Yellowstone with 194 (2,763 active)
- Flathead with 71 (944 active)
- Gallatin with 57 (1,265 active)
- Missoula with 53 (1,055 active)
- Cascade with 42 (1,295 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 39 (866 active)
- Big Horn with 33 (268 active)
- Lake with 32 (215 active)
- Silver Bow with 25 (177 active)
- Blaine with 24 (122 active)
- Beaverhead with 21 (40 active)
- Ravalli with 21 (360 active)
- Deer Lodge with 18 (201 active)
- Valley with 18 (96 active)
- Hill with 17 (442 active)
- Fergus with 10 (90 active)
- Powell with 10 (173 active)
- Glacier with nine (150 active)
- Sheridan with eight (34 active)
- Lincoln with seven (106 active)
- Sweet Grass with seven (40 active)
- Madison with six (54 active)
- Rosebud with six (146 active)
- Chouteau with three (66 active)
- Granite with three (34 active)
- Liberty with three (nine active)
- Broadwater with two (71 active)
- Carbon with two (54 active)
- Judith Basin with two (six active)
- McCone with two (12 active)
- Phillips with two (37 active)
- Richland with two (68 active)
- Roosevelt with two (416 active)
- Custer with one (114 active)
- Dawson with one (90 active)
- Mineral with one (two active)
- Park with one (81 active)
- Wheatland with one (26 active)
- Wibaux with one (five active)
For the most current COVID-19 information, check with your local health department.
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!