Montana adds 10 COVID-19 deaths, 757 cases, on Monday

A death was also added to Gallatin County, bringing the county's death total to nine people.

The Gallatin County Health Department first announced the person's death on Oct. 31. The person who died was described in a health department press release as a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility who had died the previous week at her residence.

In its press release, the county health department said an official death certificate had been received attributing her death to COVID-19 "and other significant health conditions."

Another death was also added Monday to Cascade County on the state website, which shows 16 deaths for Cascade County.

DPHHS has been working since last week to reconcile its data with what is being reported by the Cascade County Health Department. Last Wednesday DPHHS added seven deaths to Cascade County to bring its total to 13 on the website, but a DPHHS spokesperson confirmed that the health department's death total of 26 people was accurate.

The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

A total of 386 people were hospitalized statewide on Monday. In Montana, 1,373 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since March.