Montana adds 100 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in the state dropped to 967, down from 988 the previous day. The most recent deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, who were residents of Musselshell and Yellowstone counties, brought the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,604 people.

As of Thursday, Montana health care workers had administered 783,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to DPHHS data. More than 375,000 residents are now considered to be fully vaccinated, an increase of about 3,000 people in the past day. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention considers a person completely vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second required dose.

County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state, and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov.

Active hospitalizations on Friday dropped to 54, down one from the day prior. Since March 2020, the virus has put 5,187 Montana residents in the hospital.