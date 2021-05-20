Montana adds 100 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in the state dropped to 967, down from 988 the previous day. The most recent deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, who were residents of Musselshell and Yellowstone counties, brought the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,604 people.
As of Thursday, Montana health care workers had administered 783,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to DPHHS data. More than 375,000 residents are now considered to be fully vaccinated, an increase of about 3,000 people in the past day. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention considers a person completely vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second required dose.
County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state, and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov.
Active hospitalizations on Friday dropped to 54, down one from the day prior. Since March 2020, the virus has put 5,187 Montana residents in the hospital.
The latest addition of cases Thursday brought the cumulative number of Montanans who have been infected by COVID-19 to 111,025 people. Of those who have tested positive, 108,454 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for individual to safely leave isolation after contracting the virus.
Another 2,700 tests were completed by Thursday, for a total of more than 1.35 million tests conducted.
Counties added the following number of new cases in Thursday’s update:
- Flathead County with 21 (141 active)
- Blaine County with 11 (20 active)
- Yellowstone County with 11 (137 active)
- Ravalli County with 10 (50 active)
- Cascade County with nine (223 active)
- Missoula County with seven (53 active)
- Gallatin County with five (67 active)
- Teton County with four (eight active)
- Lewis and Clark County with three (62 active)
- Park County with three (51 active)
- Richland County with three (five active)
- Carbon County with two (nine active)
- Hill County with two (seven active)
- Lake County with two (58 active)
- Dawson County with one (one active)
- Mineral County with one (one active)
- Musselshell County with one (five active)
- Roosevelt County with one (six active)
- Sanders County with one (three active)
- Silver Bow County with one (five active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (one active)