Montana adds 106 cases; 1,359 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state has gained 106 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday and one new hospitalization.

The state reported 1,359 active cases of the virus and 1,075 recoveries on Saturday, for a total of 2,471 cases since mid-March.

There are 46 people hospitalized statewide and 37 people have died from the virus.

Yellowstone County, which currently leads the state in cases numbers, added 30 cases, for a total of 452 active cases.

Gallatin County follows Yellowstone for most cases and added 19 new cases Saturday for a total of 304 active cases.

Missoula added nine, Hill added 10, Lewis and Clark added two, Cascade added four, Custer added one, Flathead added 11, Garfield added one, Madison added four, Missoula added nine, Big Horn added seven, Bearverhead added 3, Lincoln added two, Ravalli added one, Silver Bow added two.

The state is now under a mask mandate for counties with more than four active cases of the virus. Twenty-seven counties have four or more active cases as of Saturday, according to state data.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.