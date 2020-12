Montana adds 11 COVID deaths, 628 cases

Many Americans say what they miss the most since the pandemic began, is the ability to travel. Here are some ideas to scratch that travel itch, even during a pandemic. Source by: Stringr

Montana reported 628 COVID-19 cases, and 11 more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases in the state were reported at 5,603. The deaths reported Thursday bring the state's total to 961 people.

A total of 203 active hospitalizations were reported Thursday. The state has had 3,568 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity Wednesday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. In the same report, seven out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total number of cases reported in Montana reached 81,555 as of Thursday's update. Of those infected 74,991 people are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. A recovery does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to illness.

Another 4,781 tests were completed by Thursday to bring the statewide testing total to 791,589.