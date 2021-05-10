Montana adds 12 COVID-19 cases in Monday update

Montana reported 12 COVID-19 cases Monday, according to an update to the state case mapping and information website.
Active cases in Montana stood at 1,101. COVID-19 has killed 1,592 Montanans.
As of Friday there have been 188 detected cases of COVID-19 variants in Montana. 175 were identified as 'variants of concern' and 13 as 'variants of interest,' according to a report issued by the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 71 as of Monday. In total, 5,091 people in Montana have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Montana has reported 109,935 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 107,242 are considered recovered.
A total of 747,660 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, and 351,189 Montanans are considered fully immunized.
Another 690 tests were completed by Monday.
Counties added the following number of cases in Monday's update:
- Flathead County with seven (116 active)
- Jefferson County with three (eight active)
- Deer Lodge County with one (two active)
- Powell County with one (one active)