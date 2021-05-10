Montana adds 12 COVID-19 cases in Monday update

Montana reported 12 COVID-19 cases Monday, according to an update to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases in Montana stood at 1,101. COVID-19 has killed 1,592 Montanans.

As of Friday there have been 188 detected cases of COVID-19 variants in Montana. 175 were identified as 'variants of concern' and 13 as 'variants of interest,' according to a report issued by the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 71 as of Monday. In total, 5,091 people in Montana have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Montana has reported 109,935 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 107,242 are considered recovered.

A total of 747,660 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, and 351,189 Montanans are considered fully immunized.