Montana adds 128 new COVID-19 cases, more than 380,000 fully vaccinated

Montana added 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and more than 380,000 of its residents are now considered to be fully vaccinated.
Confirmed active cases in the state rose slightly to 941, up from 932 reported the previous day by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Cascade County currently leads the state in active cases, tallying 241 as of Saturday.
The pandemic’s death toll in Montana dropped to 1,603 following the latest update to the state virus mapping and tracking website. Yellowstone County health officials adjusted its number of residents who died due to COVID-19 from 266 to 265. Over the past several months, county health officials have reconciled data on case numbers and death certificates with DPHHS. The result has been periodic adjustments to overall cases and death figures.
With the Centers for Disease Control tracking nearly 282 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered nationwide, Montana healthcare workers have administered 792,879 doses since vaccines started arriving in December 2020. Just over a 35% of the state’s population is fully inoculated against the virus. The CDC considers a person to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a final required dose.
Lee Newspapers reported that by Wednesday, 10,000 veterans living in Montana had received at least one shot. The 10,000th veteran received his vaccine through the Montana Veterans Administration Health Care System at a Missoula clinic. County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state, and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov.
Montana has seen a total of 111,168 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, 108,624 of which have recovered.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 63 on Saturday, showing a consistent increase in Montanans getting treatment for the virus over the past several days. The virus has put a total of 5,206 residents in the hospital.
Another 2,460 tests were completed by Saturday, for a total of more than 1.35 million tests conducted.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
- Cascade County with 42 (241 active)
- Yellowstone County with 18 (138 active)
- Flathead County with 13 (117 active)
- Ravalli County with nine (155 active)
- Blaine County with six (18 active)
- Lake County with five (50 active)
- Gallatin County with four (56 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with four (45 active)
- Stillwater County with four (one active)
- Granite County with three (four active)
- Missoula County with three (49 active)
- Big Horn County with two (13 active)
- Carbon County with two (eight active)
- Jefferson with two (two active)
- Mineral County with two (three active)
- Silver Bow County with two (eight active)
- Broadwater County with one (four active)
- Hill County with one (six active)
- McCone County with one (one active)
- Pondera County with one (five active)
- Richland County with one (five active)
- Roosevelt County with one (10 active)
- Toole County with one (two active)