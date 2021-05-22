Montana adds 128 new COVID-19 cases, more than 380,000 fully vaccinated

Montana added 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and more than 380,000 of its residents are now considered to be fully vaccinated.

Confirmed active cases in the state rose slightly to 941, up from 932 reported the previous day by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Cascade County currently leads the state in active cases, tallying 241 as of Saturday.

The pandemic’s death toll in Montana dropped to 1,603 following the latest update to the state virus mapping and tracking website. Yellowstone County health officials adjusted its number of residents who died due to COVID-19 from 266 to 265. Over the past several months, county health officials have reconciled data on case numbers and death certificates with DPHHS. The result has been periodic adjustments to overall cases and death figures.

With the Centers for Disease Control tracking nearly 282 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered nationwide, Montana healthcare workers have administered 792,879 doses since vaccines started arriving in December 2020. Just over a 35% of the state’s population is fully inoculated against the virus. The CDC considers a person to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a final required dose.