Montana adds 129 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more residents have died from the virus.

The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Montana dropped to 1,098, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website, down from 1,147 the previous day. The two deaths reported by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, residents of Gallatin and Yellowstone counties, brought the statewide death toll of the pandemic to 1,597 people.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state approached 759,000 on Thursday, according to DPHHS data. Nearly 361,500 Montanans are now considered to be fully inoculated against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention considers a person to be completely vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second required dose.

Missoula County has consistently led the state in the number of doses administered, which as of Thursday tracked 108,810 doses given and 52,247 fully immunized residents. County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites, and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov.