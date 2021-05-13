Montana adds 129 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more residents have died from the virus.
The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Montana dropped to 1,098, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website, down from 1,147 the previous day. The two deaths reported by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, residents of Gallatin and Yellowstone counties, brought the statewide death toll of the pandemic to 1,597 people.
The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state approached 759,000 on Thursday, according to DPHHS data. Nearly 361,500 Montanans are now considered to be fully inoculated against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention considers a person to be completely vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second required dose.
Missoula County has consistently led the state in the number of doses administered, which as of Thursday tracked 108,810 doses given and 52,247 fully immunized residents. County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites, and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov.
Active hospitalizations on Thursday dropped to 66, down one from the day prior. Since March 2020, the virus has put 5,138 Montana residents in the hospital.
The latest addition of cases Thursday brought the cumulative number of Montanan who been infected by COVID-19 to 110,429 people, just over 10% of the state’s population. Of those who have tested positive, 107,734 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for individual to safely leave isolation after contracting the virus.
Another 3,940 tests were completed by Thursday, for a total of more than 1.33 million tests conducted.
Counties added the following number of new cases in Thursday update:
- Gallatin County with 29 (110 active)
- Yellowstone County with 17 (159 active)
- Flathead County with 15 (118 active)
- Missoula County with 11 (51 active)
- Park County with nine (114 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with eight (86 active)
- Cascade County with seven (219 active)
- Ravalli County with seven (28 active)
- Jefferson County with three (nine active)
- Lake County with three (54 active)
- Rosebud County with three (10 active)
- Silver Bow County with three (seven active)
- Teton County with three (11 active)
- Broadwater County with two (five active)
- Carbon County with one (one active)
- Chouteau County with one (three active)
- Fallon County with one (five active)
- Pondera County with one (eight active)
- Powell County with one (two active)
- Richland County with one (four active)
- Roosevelt County with one (nine active)
- Toole County with one (one active)
- Valley County with one (two active)