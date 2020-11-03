Montana adds 13 COVID-19 deaths, 909 cases

Montana added 909 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths Tuesday in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to a new all-time high of 12,770. The deaths bring the statewide death total to 399 people.
Not all deaths reported throughout the state by county health departments are listed on the state website, meaning the state has already surpassed 400 deaths from COVID-19.
For example, DPHHS has been working since last week to reconcile data and catch up on updating its website to reflect at least another 10 deaths reported by Cascade County.
Montana has now reported 293 COVID-19 deaths since the start of September. Of those deaths, 218 have been reported since the start of October.
Health experts in the state have warned that increased cases will lead to increased hospitalizations, increased deaths and unnecessary suffering.
Last week Stacey Anderson, the state's lead epidemiologist with DPHHS, said that the previous week the state had marked a 17% increase in cases reported compared to the week prior.
"We cannot treat this outbreak one person at a time for many reasons. We cannot cocoon the vulnerable. We hear that a lot. We are an interdependent society," said Dr. Gregory Holzman, the state's medical officer, during a press call last week.
Holzman pointed to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention article showing that in hot spots, an increase in cases among people age 24 and under preceded an increase in cases in older adults in those areas three to four weeks later.
"Infectious respiratory diseases such as these will not stay in just one age cohort, they will pass from one group to another, because we all interact," he said.
There have been 9.3 million confirmed cases in the United States and a total of 231,665 people have died in the U.S. as a result of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
DPHHS has reported 35,159 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected, 21,990 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Nationwide, Montana has the fourth worst seven day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population at 75.2, according to a COVID-19 risk level map produced through partnerships including the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown University School of Public Health.
Only South Dakota (131.2), North Dakota (116.2) and Wisconsin (78.9), fare worse than Montana in terms of average new cases per 100,000 population over the last seven days.
The state website showed Tuesday that 389 people were hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19. A total of 1,384 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.
Another 7,277 tests were completed by Tuesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 508,931.
Counties added the following number of new cases in Tuesday's update:
- Gallatin with 136 new (1,381 active, 3,743 total)
- Cascade with 133 new (1,428 active, 2,374 total)
- Toole with 94 new (19 active, 430 total)
- Yellowstone with 78 new (2,841 active, 7,260 total)
- Missoula with 67 new (1,056 active, 2,534 total)
- Flathead with 64 new (999 active, 3,750 total)
- Glacier with 37 new (153 active, 1,049 total)
- Lewis and Clark with 37 new (895 active, 1,173 total)
- Custer with 22 new (133 active, 367 total)
- Hill with 21 new (452 active, 934 total)
- Ravalli with 21 new (378 active, 577 total)
- Silver Bow with 20 new (188 active, 699 total)
- Roosevelt with 19 new (433 active, 1,043 total)
- Dawson with 17 new (107 active, 296 total)
- Stillwater with 17 new (84 active, 248 total)
- Blaine with 12 new (132 active, 385 total)
- Fallon with 11 new (41 active, 96 total)
- Jefferson with 11 new (81 active, 197 total)
- Lake with 11 new (255 active, 656 total)
- Park with nine new (90 active, 295 total)
- Carbon with seven new (47 active, 284 total)
- Lincoln with seven new (75 active, 343 total)
- Meagher with seven new (21 active, 91 total)
- Rosebud with six new (152 active, 870 total)
- Sweet Grass with six new (35 active, 110 total)
- Powell with five new (173 active, 198 total)
- Sanders with five new (16 active, 113 total)
- Chouteau with four new (58 active, 126 total)
- Pondera with four new (28 active, 196 total)
- Richland with four new (58 active, 365 total)
- Beaverhead with three new (37 active, 308 total)
- Madison with three new (43 active, 214 total)
- Musselshell with two new (37 active, 130 total)
- Powder River with two new (12 active, 67 total)
- Sheridan with two new (27 active, 93 total)
- Teton with two new (eight active, 94 total)
- Deer Lodge with one new (97 active, 492 total)
- McCone with one new (seven active, 68 total)
- Phillips with one new (37 active, 196 total)
This story will be updated.
