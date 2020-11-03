Montana adds 13 COVID-19 deaths, 909 cases

Montana added 909 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths Tuesday in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to a new all-time high of 12,770. The deaths bring the statewide death total to 399 people.

Not all deaths reported throughout the state by county health departments are listed on the state website, meaning the state has already surpassed 400 deaths from COVID-19.

For example, DPHHS has been working since last week to reconcile data and catch up on updating its website to reflect at least another 10 deaths reported by Cascade County.

Montana has now reported 293 COVID-19 deaths since the start of September. Of those deaths, 218 have been reported since the start of October.

Health experts in the state have warned that increased cases will lead to increased hospitalizations, increased deaths and unnecessary suffering.

Last week Stacey Anderson, the state's lead epidemiologist with DPHHS, said that the previous week the state had marked a 17% increase in cases reported compared to the week prior.