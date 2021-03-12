Montana adds 132 new COVID cases, active cases fall below 1,000

Montana added 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and one more its residents have died due to the virus.

While the number of active cases in the state has dipped to 951, according to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website, the additional death brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,392.

Hill County Public Health Department confirmed a death March 8 via social media. Information reported from county health departments can often take several days before being reflected on the statewide tracking website, which is maintained by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. COVID-19 has led to the deaths of 41 Hill County residents.

Just under 11,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past day, bringing the number administered since the start of the pandemic to 345,144 by Friday morning. A total of 132,785 Montanans are now fully immunized from the virus. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving both doses required by the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, or the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.