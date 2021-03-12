Montana adds 132 new COVID cases, active cases fall below 1,000

Montana added 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and one more its residents have died due to the virus.
While the number of active cases in the state has dipped to 951, according to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website, the additional death brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,392.
Hill County Public Health Department confirmed a death March 8 via social media. Information reported from county health departments can often take several days before being reflected on the statewide tracking website, which is maintained by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. COVID-19 has led to the deaths of 41 Hill County residents.
Just under 11,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past day, bringing the number administered since the start of the pandemic to 345,144 by Friday morning. A total of 132,785 Montanans are now fully immunized from the virus. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving both doses required by the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, or the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of people currently hospitalized because of the virus dropped to 53 by Friday, down from 56 the previous day. Since COVID-19 reached Montana in the spring of 2020, it has hospitalized a total of 4,664 people throughout the state.
As the state prepares to mark exactly one year since its first case of COVID-19, 101,556 of its residents have tested positive for the virus. Of those who have tested positive, 99,213 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to leave isolation without possibly infecting others. That does not mean that some health effects from the virus, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell, do not still linger among those to considered to be “COVID-19 long haulers.”
Another 5,580 tests for COVID-19 were completed by Friday, bringing the total to 1,127,831.
Counties added the following number of cases in Friday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 28 (128 active)
- Missoula County with 26 (153 active)
- Flathead County with 13 (126 active)
- Valley County with 10 (15 active)
- Cascade County with 9 (46 active)
- Yellowstone County with 9 (110 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with six (60 active)
- Richland County with five (two active)
- Beaverhead County with three (seven active)
- Dawson County with three (10 active)
- Ravalli County with three (32 active)
- Silver Bow County with three (39 active)
- Carbon County with two (six active)
- Fergus County with two (six active)
- Garfield County with two (two active)
- Lake County with two (34 active)
- Mineral County with two (four active)
- Phillips County with two (15 active)
- Jefferson County with one (23 active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (six active)