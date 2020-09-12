Montana adds 140 COVID-19 cases; reports 133 deaths

Montana reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday to bring the statewide total of active cases to 1,968, and the latest update for the state shows that 133 people have died due to the virus.
Following verification from local health officials, the state has reported 17 people dying during the past week after contracting COVID-19. The most recent confirmation came Saturday morning, when Yellowstone County health officials announced that a man in his 40s died of an illness related to COVID-19 two days prior.
“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, in the announcement. “Every loss of life to this disease is tragic and I hope that as a community we will resolve to do more to prevent additional illness and death due to COVID-19.”
Yellowstone, Big Horn and Rosebud counties have consistently formed the epicenter of the virus since an exponential uptick in cases began in July. According to the latest data provided by the states, the three counties make up nearly 60% of all of Montana’s active cases. Yellowstone County continues to lead the state in active cases, and reported 30 new cases Saturday with a total of 759.
As of Saturday, 51 Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19.
Rosebud County, which added 32 cases Saturday, currently has the state’s second highest number of active cases at 289. The Northern Cheyenne Nation, located in the southern portion of the county, reported 125 active cases among its members as of Thursday.
The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Government, in cooperation with its board of health and the State of Montana Governor’s Office, hosted free testing for COVID-19 in all five of its districts throughout the week with the help of the Montana National Guard. According to a Facebook post from one the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council members, 740 people participated.
Big Horn County, where 19 people have died of complications brought by COVID-19, added seven new cases Saturday to bring its total active cases to 125.
Cascade County, which has the third-highest number of active cases in the state with 180, added 17 cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, state health officials have confirmed 8,925 Montana residents have been infected with COVID-19, with 6,824 who have recovered. There are 144 hospitalized due to the virus as of Saturday, up two from the previous day.
The state reported that 4,070 tests had been tallied, bringing the total to 278,728.
Other counties that reported new cases are:
• Roosevelt with eight (35 active)
• Gallatin with six (62 active)
• Missoula with five (43 active)
• Glacier with four (28 active)
• Toole with four (eight active)
• Hill with three (20 active)
• Silver Bow with three (42 active)
• Lincoln with two (12 active)
• Beaverhead with two (three active)
• Carbon with two (six active)
• Custer with two (10 active)
• Fergus with two (17 active)
• Chouteau with one (four active)
• Dawson with one (13 active)
• Garfield with one (three active)
• Granite with one (four active)
• Lewis and Clark with one (9 active)
• McCone with one (one active)
• Park with one (12 active)
• Sheridan with one (one active)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.