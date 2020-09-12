Montana adds 140 COVID-19 cases; reports 133 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday to bring the statewide total of active cases to 1,968, and the latest update for the state shows that 133 people have died due to the virus.

Following verification from local health officials, the state has reported 17 people dying during the past week after contracting COVID-19. The most recent confirmation came Saturday morning, when Yellowstone County health officials announced that a man in his 40s died of an illness related to COVID-19 two days prior.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, in the announcement. “Every loss of life to this disease is tragic and I hope that as a community we will resolve to do more to prevent additional illness and death due to COVID-19.”

Yellowstone, Big Horn and Rosebud counties have consistently formed the epicenter of the virus since an exponential uptick in cases began in July. According to the latest data provided by the states, the three counties make up nearly 60% of all of Montana’s active cases. Yellowstone County continues to lead the state in active cases, and reported 30 new cases Saturday with a total of 759.

As of Saturday, 51 Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19.