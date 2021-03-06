Montana adds 143 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

Montana added 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of active cases in the state is currently at 1,660, according to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. With Glacier and Missoula counties each reporting one death in the past day, the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic has now reached 1,381.
Nearly 29 million people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the country’s first case in January 2020. Almost that same number have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the same week that a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill made its way through Congress, the Biden administration announced that weekly allotments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could reach 16 million to 17 million by the end of the month. Johnson and Johnson has promised to produce 100 million doses of its single dose vaccine by the end of June, according to the Associated Press.
The White House also announced a new federal partnership with local pharmacies aimed at getting every teacher in the country at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of March. While Montana is not prioritizing educators in its vaccine rollout plan, starting next week, the Missoulian reported that Missoula County will receive enough doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to vaccinate all of its teachers.
Pharmacies participating in the program across Montana include those of Walmart, Walgreens and Albertsons, according to the CDC.
On Monday, certain Montana counties will move into Phase 1B+ of the state’s vaccination plan. Depending on their vaccine supplies, local health departments will be able to vaccinate those aged 60 and older, along with others considered to be vulnerable to the virus not included in the plan’s previous phases.
Nearly 303,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Montana since Dec. 2020, and 112,111 people in the state are fully immunized. Although the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases has dropped by nearly have of what it was 30 days ago, an outbreak at a Park County care facility has resulted in four deaths and 29 infections since Jan. 28.
There have been 5,688 cases of COVID-19 among the staff and residents of assisted living and long-term care facilities in Montana, according to a report published Friday by the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services. Gov. Greg Gianforte's vaccine rollout plan prioritized those residents and staff, but they still account for 195 of the active cases in the state.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus dropped to 63, down four from the previous day. On Friday, six of the state’s 10 largest hospitals reported that between 70 and 90% of their beds were occupied, according to DPHHS. All 10 were treating COVID-19 patients.
As of Saturday, 100,842 Montana residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 97,801 are considered to be recovered, meeting CDC guidelines for an individual to safely leave isolation without infecting others. That does not necessarily mean that they are free of the health effects of the virus, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell.
Another 4,443 tests for COVID-19 were completed by Saturday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 1,101,356.
Counties added the following number of cases in Friday’s update:
- Gallatin with 26 (181 active)
- Flathead with 21 (182 active)
- Missoula with 19 (100 active)
- Yellowstone with 17 (583 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 13 (85 active)
- Silver Bow with 13 (87 active)
- Lake with six (45 active)
- Cascade with five (57 active)
- Deer Lodge with four (13 active)
- Ravalli with three (49 active)
- Dawson with two (six active)
- Musselshell with two (three active)
- Carbon with one (five active)
- Fergus with one (five active)
- Hill with one (25 active)
- Lincoln with one (19 active)
- Phillips with one (eight active)
- Sanders with one (nine active)
- Sheridan with one (four active)
- Sweet Grass with one (nine active)