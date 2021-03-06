Montana adds 143 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

Montana added 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of active cases in the state is currently at 1,660, according to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. With Glacier and Missoula counties each reporting one death in the past day, the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic has now reached 1,381.

Nearly 29 million people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the country’s first case in January 2020. Almost that same number have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the same week that a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill made its way through Congress, the Biden administration announced that weekly allotments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could reach 16 million to 17 million by the end of the month. Johnson and Johnson has promised to produce 100 million doses of its single dose vaccine by the end of June, according to the Associated Press.