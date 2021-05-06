Montana adds 143 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 143 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and two more residents have died due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in the state dropped to 1,055 people in the past day, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The two deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services brought the statewide death toll of the pandemic in the state to 1,580 people.
One person was a resident of Carbon County, according to DPHHS data, where the virus has now killed a total of 15 people. The second person lived in Rosebud County. The county has reported 49 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
State health care workers had administered 734,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday. Those doses have resulted in more than 340,000 Montanans now considered to be fully immunized against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully inoculated two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.
Walk-in vaccinations are available in several counties throughout the state. Vaccine availability can be found at vaccinefinder.org.
On Thursday, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped to 61 residents after steadily increasing over several days. The virus has put a total of 5,064 Montanans in the hospital since March 2020.
With the new cases added Thursday, the cumulative number of Montana residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 reached 109,588 people. Of those who have tested positive, 106,953 have recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to safely leave isolation.
Another 4,474 COVID-19 tests were completed by Thursday, for a total of 1,317,825.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday’s update:
- Cascade County with 26 (147 active)
- Gallatin County with 26 (127 active)
- Flathead County with 23 (150 active)
- Yellowstone County with 20 (173 active)
- Missoula County with 11 (53 active)
- Big Horn County with 10 (17 active)
- Park County with six (69 active)
- Ravalli County with six (28 active)
- Blaine County with two (25 active)
- Hill County with two (13 active)
- Lake County with two (31 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with two (81 active)
- Custer County with one (10 active)
- Lincoln County with one (eight active)
- Powder River County with one (two active)
- Stillwater County with one (six active)
- Teton County with one (six active)
- Toole County with one (six active)
- Wheatland County with one (one active)