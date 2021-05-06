Montana adds 143 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 143 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and two more residents have died due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in the state dropped to 1,055 people in the past day, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The two deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services brought the statewide death toll of the pandemic in the state to 1,580 people.

One person was a resident of Carbon County, according to DPHHS data, where the virus has now killed a total of 15 people. The second person lived in Rosebud County. The county has reported 49 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

State health care workers had administered 734,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday. Those doses have resulted in more than 340,000 Montanans now considered to be fully immunized against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully inoculated two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available in several counties throughout the state. Vaccine availability can be found at vaccinefinder.org.