Montana adds 148 COVID-19 cases in Friday update

Montana added another 148 new cases of COVID-19 in a Friday update to the state's case mapping website.

Friday's update showed the state with 15,849 active cases, and 452 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic hit, more than 650 Montanans have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Data released Friday showed 657 total deaths in the state, whereas data released Thursday showed 658. The Montana Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement included with the daily figures that two deaths in Lincoln and Roosevelt counties were determined to be non-COVID-19-related. Another death was added in Hill County on Friday, for a net daily decrease in one death.

The department also noted that many counties did not report their daily COVID-19 numbers to the state on Thanksgiving Day, so statewide numbers were lower Friday and expected to rise in subsequent days.

Not quite half, or 44%, of the state's total COVID-19 cases confirmed through testing have come in November alone. As of Friday a total of 59,796 Montanans had tested positive.

