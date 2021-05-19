Montana adds 156 new COVID-19 cases, 372,000 fully vaccinated

Montana added 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and over 372,000 of its residents are now considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

Confirmed active cases in Montana rose to 988, a slight increase since the previous day. The death toll in the state remained at 1,602 people, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

With around 35% of the state’s population considered to be fully vaccinated, and with the seven-day rolling average at around 110 new cases tallied every day, several of Montana’s institutions have started rescinding safety measures enforced for over a year. The Montana University System released new guidance last week for its campuses that included allowing those who are inoculated against the virus to attend classes without a mask. Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported Tuesday that the state Supreme Court Chief Justice advised lower courts to start easing away from mask requirements and remote hearings.