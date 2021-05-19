Montana adds 156 new COVID-19 cases, 372,000 fully vaccinated

Montana added 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and over 372,000 of its residents are now considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus.
Confirmed active cases in Montana rose to 988, a slight increase since the previous day. The death toll in the state remained at 1,602 people, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
With around 35% of the state’s population considered to be fully vaccinated, and with the seven-day rolling average at around 110 new cases tallied every day, several of Montana’s institutions have started rescinding safety measures enforced for over a year. The Montana University System released new guidance last week for its campuses that included allowing those who are inoculated against the virus to attend classes without a mask. Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported Tuesday that the state Supreme Court Chief Justice advised lower courts to start easing away from mask requirements and remote hearings.
State healthcare workers have administered 779,086 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to DPHHS. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a final required dose.
Active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped to 55 on Wednesday, down from 63 reported the previous day. The virus has put a total of 5,182 Montanans in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Since March 2020, a total of 110,992 Montana residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Among those who have tested positive, 108,402 are considered to be recovered, meeting the CDC standards for a person to safely leave isolation after being infected.
As of Wednesday, 2,533 more COVID-19 tests had been completed. The state has processed more than 1.3 million COVID-19 tests.
Counties added the following number of cases in Wednesday’s update:
- Yellowstone County with 34 (151 active)
- Cascade County with 32 (242 active)
- Flathead County with 20 (124 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 12 (67 active)
- Gallatin County with nine (76 active)
- Ravalli County with nine (50 active)
- Park County with seven (53 active)
- Missoula County with six (49 active)
- Lake County with five (57 active)
- Blaine County with two (15 active)
- Carter County with two (zero active)
- Fergus County with two (five active)
- Hill County with two (eight active)
- Musselshell County with two (five active)
- Rosebud County with two (seven active)
- Teton County with two (five active)
- Broadwater County with one (five active)
- Carbon County with one (seven active)
- Custer County with one (three active)
- Glacier County with one (four active)
- Lincoln County with one (two active)
- Pondera County with one (three active)
- Silver Bow County with one (five active)
- Valley County with one (two active)