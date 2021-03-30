Montana adds 157 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Montana added 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and at least one more of its residents has died due to the virus.

Active cases in the state were at 898, according to the latest update to Montana’s virus mapping and tracking website. The most recent death, which occurred in Big Horn County, brought the statewide death toll 1,437.

With county health departments preparing for every Montanan aged 16 and older to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations April 1, health care workers throughout the stated had administered 476,912 doses of vaccines as of Tuesday morning. Just over 186,500 residents were considered to be fully vaccinated. Some county health departments are already vaccinating every eligible Montanan.

Since the spring of last year, the virus has put 4,780 Montanans in the hospital. There were 42 people hospitalized Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Since the pandemic reached Montana, 104,321 of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 101,986 considered to be recovered. The recoveries tracked by DPHHS consists of those who have contracted the virus and left isolation. It does not necessarily mean that all of the health issues caused by the virus, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell, have subsided for those individuals.