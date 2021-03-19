Montana adds 157 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Montana added 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and three more deaths due to the virus.
There were 1,033 confirmed active cases throughout the state, according to the latest update to Montana’s virus mapping and tracking website. The deaths reported Friday bring the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,409.
Hill County Health Department announced through social media Thursday that one of its residents had died from COVID-19. The county has tallied at least 42 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A Gallatin County woman in her 80s died March 7 due to the virus at her nursing home residence. In a press release confirming that the virus has led to the deaths of at least 56 county residents, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer Matt Kelley gave condolences to the woman’s friends and family.
“The vaccine continues to be administered as quickly as possible in Gallatin County, but the demand far outweighs the supply. It remains extremely important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through continued social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, washing hands, and staying home when sick,” he said in the press release.
The health department for Yellowstone County also announced Friday that two more people died in Billings because of COVID-19, a man and a woman who were both in their 60s. The pandemic has led to the deaths of at least 242 residents in Yellowstone County, the medical hub for Southeastern Montana.
Just over 9,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Montana in the past day, according to Friday’s update. With 392,454 doses givens since the state’s vaccine rollout began in December 2020, nearly 152,300 Montanans are now considered to be fully immunized.
The number of people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 dropped to 51 on Friday, down from 57 the previous day. The virus has now put 4,705 Montana residents in the hospital.
Since the start of the pandemic, 102,768 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of those considered to be recovered has reached 100,326. Although they have meet the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to leave isolation safely after testing positive, that does not necessarily mean that they do still suffer health issues caused by the virus.
Another 5,501 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 1,156,531.
- Missoula County with 29 (162 active)
- Gallatin County with 29 (197 active)
- Ravalli County with 21 (71 active)
- Yellowstone County with 18 (132 active)
- Silver Bow County with 17 (63 active)
- Flathead County with 16 (91 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with six (65 active)
- Beaverhead County with five (15 active)
- Lincoln County with three (10 active)
- Valley County with three (20 active)
- Blaine County with two (10 active)
- Cascade County with two (28 active)
- Richland County with two (three active)
- Stillwater County with two (five active)
- Carbon County with one (five active)
- Jefferson County with one (15 active)
- Lake County with one (21 active)
- Mineral County with one (six active)
- Musselshell County with one (four active)
- Powder River County with one (two active)
- Roosevelt County with one (seven active)
- Sheridan County with one (three active)
- Teton County with one (four active)