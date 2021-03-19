Montana adds 157 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

The health department for Yellowstone County also announced Friday that two more people died in Billings because of COVID-19, a man and a woman who were both in their 60s. The pandemic has led to the deaths of at least 242 residents in Yellowstone County, the medical hub for Southeastern Montana.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just over 9,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Montana in the past day, according to Friday’s update. With 392,454 doses givens since the state’s vaccine rollout began in December 2020, nearly 152,300 Montanans are now considered to be fully immunized.

The number of people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 dropped to 51 on Friday, down from 57 the previous day. The virus has now put 4,705 Montana residents in the hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, 102,768 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of those considered to be recovered has reached 100,326. Although they have meet the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to leave isolation safely after testing positive, that does not necessarily mean that they do still suffer health issues caused by the virus.