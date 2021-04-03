Montana adds 158 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths confirmed

Montana added 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and the deaths of 11 more of its residents due to the virus have been confirmed.
While the number of confirmed active cases in the state dropped into triple digits for the past several weeks, the latest update to the state’s virus tracking and mapping website showed 1,000 active cases. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has now reached 1,465 people, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Seven of the most recently confirmed deaths in Montana were Valley County residents. Public health officials could not be reached to comment on when those deaths occurred, but the drop in new daily cases statewide has allowed counties to review death records over the past year and report exactly how many of their residents died because of the pandemic. The reconciliation of data has resulted in spikes in daily deaths tallied by DPHHS.
At least a third of the entire U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency updated its guidance Friday to allow travel for those who are fully vaccinated without the need to be tested or quarantine afterward.
Healthcare workers in Montana have administered nearly 521,000 doses of vaccines since December 2020. The governor’s vaccine plan currently allows every Montanan aged 16 and older to receive a vaccine. As of Saturday’s update, 208,603 state residents were considered to be fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the last required dose of a vaccine.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped to 44 on Saturday, down from 47 the previous day. The virus has put 4,802 Montanans in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Another 4,451 tests were completed by Saturday, bringing the statewide testing total to 1,211,006.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday's update:
- Gallatin County with 56 (281 active)
- Cascade County with 17 (54 active)
- Missoula County with 15 (106 active)
- Flathead County with 13 (65 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 13 (55 active)
- Yellowstone County with 18 (144 active)
- Musselshell County with five (nine active)
- Ravalli County with five (57 active)
- Broadwater County with four (15 active)
- Silver Bow County with four (51 active)
- Fergus County with three (five active)
- Madison County with two (seven active)
- Meagher County with two (two active)
- Valley County with two (four active)
- Custer County with one (eight active)
- Jefferson County with one (five active)
- Lake County with one (23 active)
- Lincoln County with one (21 active)
- Pondera County with one (two active)