Montana adds 158 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths confirmed

Montana added 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and the deaths of 11 more of its residents due to the virus have been confirmed.

While the number of confirmed active cases in the state dropped into triple digits for the past several weeks, the latest update to the state’s virus tracking and mapping website showed 1,000 active cases. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has now reached 1,465 people, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Seven of the most recently confirmed deaths in Montana were Valley County residents. Public health officials could not be reached to comment on when those deaths occurred, but the drop in new daily cases statewide has allowed counties to review death records over the past year and report exactly how many of their residents died because of the pandemic. The reconciliation of data has resulted in spikes in daily deaths tallied by DPHHS.