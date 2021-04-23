Montana adds 158 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 1,003, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The two deaths confirmed by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, residents of Cascade and Valley counties, brought the pandemic's statewide death toll to 1,559 people.

Montana health care workers have administered nearly 673,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday, up by about 10,000 from the previous day. Those doses have resulted in 296,619 Montanans now considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus. A person reaches full immunity against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine does, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A drop in vaccine demand has caused local health officials to limit their weekly availability, but those who want to schedule a dose can check with their county health department. Hospitals and pharmacies providing vaccines throughout the state can also be found at VaccineFinder.org.