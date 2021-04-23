Montana adds 158 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 1,003, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The two deaths confirmed by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, residents of Cascade and Valley counties, brought the pandemic's statewide death toll to 1,559 people.
Montana health care workers have administered nearly 673,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday, up by about 10,000 from the previous day. Those doses have resulted in 296,619 Montanans now considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus. A person reaches full immunity against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine does, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A drop in vaccine demand has caused local health officials to limit their weekly availability, but those who want to schedule a dose can check with their county health department. Hospitals and pharmacies providing vaccines throughout the state can also be found at VaccineFinder.org.
A total of 107,873 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Montana DPHHS. Of those who have tested positive, 105,311 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to leave isolation without infecting others with the virus.
The number of Montanans hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose to 65 on Friday, up by three from the previous day. The virus has put 4,959 Montana residents in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Another 3,898 tests were completed by Friday, for a total of 1,277,793.
Counties added the following number of cases in Friday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 27 (292 active)
- Yellowstone County with 27 (146 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 14 (56 active)
- Flathead County with 13 (71 active)
- Missoula County with 12 (57 active)
- Deer Lodge County with eight (three active)
- Ravalli County with eight (35 active)
- Richland County with seven (nine active)
- Cascade County with six (89 active)
- Meagher County with six (18 active)
- Silver Bow County with five (20 active)
- Madison County with four (18 active)
- Broadwater County with two (14 active)
- Carbon County with two (three active)
- Fergus County with two (six active)
- Hill County with two (six active)
- Lincoln County with two (21 active)
- Valley County with two (eight active)
- Beaverhead County with one (six active)
- Fallon County with one (one active)
- Jefferson County with one (six active)
- Lake County with one (17 active)
- Park County with one (35 active)
- Pondera County with one (three active)
- Roosevelt County with one (eight active)
- Rosebud County with one (two active)
- Stillwater County with one (one active)