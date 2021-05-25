Montana adds 159 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Montana added 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and three more residents have died because of the virus.

Confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 814, down from 922 reported the previous day by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. The pandemic’s death toll in Montana rose to 1,606 people.

Cascade County reported that one of its residents had died due to COVID-19, with the virus killing 170 people in the county since the spring of 2020. DPHHS figures also showed that 266 Yellowstone County residents had died due to COVID-19. Yellowstone County public health officials reported that two people in May had died after contracting the virus. Both counties make up about 39% of all current active cases in Montana.

Ravalli County also reported the death of a resident Tuesday, for a total there of 45 dead due to COVID-19.

Montana health care workers had administered nearly 799,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state as of Tuesday. About 42% of the state’s eligible population is considered to be fully vaccinated, amounting to nearly 384,000 people.

County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state, and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov.