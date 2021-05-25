Montana adds 159 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Montana added 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and three more residents have died because of the virus.
Confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 814, down from 922 reported the previous day by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. The pandemic’s death toll in Montana rose to 1,606 people.
Cascade County reported that one of its residents had died due to COVID-19, with the virus killing 170 people in the county since the spring of 2020. DPHHS figures also showed that 266 Yellowstone County residents had died due to COVID-19. Yellowstone County public health officials reported that two people in May had died after contracting the virus. Both counties make up about 39% of all current active cases in Montana.
Ravalli County also reported the death of a resident Tuesday, for a total there of 45 dead due to COVID-19.
Montana health care workers had administered nearly 799,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state as of Tuesday. About 42% of the state’s eligible population is considered to be fully vaccinated, amounting to nearly 384,000 people.
County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state, and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state dropped to 65, down from 71 reported the day prior. The virus has put 5,234 Montanans in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 111,377 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those who have been infected, 108,957 are considered to be recovered.
Another 1,765 COVID-19 tests were completed by Tuesday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,361,077.
Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday’s update:
- Yellowstone County with 42 (147 active)
- Gallatin County with 22 (49 active)
- Missoula County with 13 (34 active)
- Cascade County with 11 (169 active)
- Roosevelt County with 11 (19 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with nine (41 active)
- Ravalli County with eight (49 active)
- Jefferson County with five (two active)
- Park County with five (54 active)
- Flathead County with four (87 active)
- Granite County with four (seven active)
- Lake County with four (43 active)
- Pondera County with four (nine active)
- Lincoln with three (three active)
- Dawson County with two (one active)
- Rosebud County with two (three active)
- Sanders County with two (four active)
- Teton County with two (six active)
- Carbon County with one (seven active)
- Golden Valley County with one (one active)
- Hill County with one (five active)
- Musselshell County with one (seven active)
- Stillwater County with one (two active)
- Valley County with one (two active)