Montana adds 162 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Flathead County

Montana reported another 162 COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday morning, according to the state's case mapping website and dashboard.
Of the 162 new cases, 48 are in Yellowstone County. Those new cases bring the number of active cases in Yellowstone County to 847 of the 1,704 active cases statewide. Active cases in Yellowstone County Wednesday made up 49.7% of all known active cases in Montana.
The most recent death was reported in Flathead County, according to the state's website, which relies on data compiled by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The Daily Inter Lake newspaper in Kalispell reported last week that 14 cases had been found in a Whitefish nursing home.
The person who died was a resident of a senior care facility in the county, Flathead County Health Officer Tamalee Robinson confirmed late Wednesday morning. Robinson said she was not disclosing additional information like when the person's age or gender.
That death brings the total number of deaths in Flathead County to four and the statewide death total to 98. Of those 98 deaths, 39 have been people in Yellowstone County older than 60. More than half of those people were residents of senior living facilities in the county.
The number of active hospitalizations being reported statewide also increased Wednesday morning, moving from 114 the previous day to 125.
Tuesday afternoon 57 of the active hospitalizations in the state were in Yellowstone County. Of those hospitalized in Yellowstone County 18 were in intensive care units and 14 were on ventilators. County residents made up 25 of the active hospitalizations in the county Tuesday.
To date there have been 6,785 COVID-19 cases in Montana confirmed through 238,260 tests. The most recent numbers reported on the state website came from the processing of 1,753 new tests.
A total of 4,983 people are considered recovered according to the state website.
The five counties with the most active cases are Yellowstone with 847, Big Horn with 191, Rosebud with 142, Flathead with 119 and Cascade with 92.
Additional counties reporting new cases Wednesday include: Flathead with 32 (119 active), Rosebud with 31(142 active), Missoula with nine (59 active), Glacier with seven (38 active), Big Horn with six (191 active), Gallatin with six (26 active), Hill with five (25 active), Liberty with four (four active), Cascade with two (92 active), Fergus with two (three active), Lincoln with two (five active), Custer with one (three active), Deer Lodge with one (eight active), Jefferson with one (four active), McCone with one (two active), Phillips with one (five active), Ravalli with one (seven active), Richland with one (four active) and Stillwater with one (eight active).
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.