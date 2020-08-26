Montana adds 162 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Flathead County

The number of active hospitalizations being reported statewide also increased Wednesday morning, moving from 114 the previous day to 125.

Tuesday afternoon 57 of the active hospitalizations in the state were in Yellowstone County. Of those hospitalized in Yellowstone County 18 were in intensive care units and 14 were on ventilators. County residents made up 25 of the active hospitalizations in the county Tuesday.

To date there have been 6,785 COVID-19 cases in Montana confirmed through 238,260 tests. The most recent numbers reported on the state website came from the processing of 1,753 new tests.

A total of 4,983 people are considered recovered according to the state website.

The five counties with the most active cases are Yellowstone with 847, Big Horn with 191, Rosebud with 142, Flathead with 119 and Cascade with 92.