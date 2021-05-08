Montana adds 162 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported

Montana added 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but no deaths due to the virus were reported.

The number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,129, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website. Data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services had statewide death toll due to the virus remained at 1,592 people.

State health care workers had administered 744,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, an increase of about 5,500 doses in the past day. Those doses have resulted in more than 348,000 Montanans now considered to be fully immunized against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully inoculated two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.

President Joe Biden announced earlier this week a goal of 70% of adults in the country receiving at least their first vaccine and 160 million fully vaccinated by July 4. About 150 million eligible adults in the United States have received their first vaccine dose, according to data from the CDC.