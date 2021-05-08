Montana adds 162 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported

Montana added 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but no deaths due to the virus were reported.
The number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,129, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website. Data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services had statewide death toll due to the virus remained at 1,592 people.
State health care workers had administered 744,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, an increase of about 5,500 doses in the past day. Those doses have resulted in more than 348,000 Montanans now considered to be fully immunized against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully inoculated two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.
President Joe Biden announced earlier this week a goal of 70% of adults in the country receiving at least their first vaccine and 160 million fully vaccinated by July 4. About 150 million eligible adults in the United States have received their first vaccine dose, according to data from the CDC.
Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported Friday that about 2,000 Alberta truck drivers who enter the state will be eligible for vaccines following a memorandum of understanding signed between Alberta and Montana officials. A few weeks prior, the Blackfeet tribe offered around 1,000 surplus doses to First Nations members and others living in Alberta.
Missoula County continues to lead the state in both doses administered and residents who are fully vaccinated. Walk-in vaccinations are available in several counties throughout the state. Vaccine availability can be found at vaccinefinder.org.
On Saturday, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 72 Montana residents, up from 68 reported the previous day. The virus has put a total of 5,091 Montanans in the hospital since March 2020.
With the new cases added Saturday, the cumulative number of Montana residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 reached 109,889 people. Of those who have tested positive, 107,168 have recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to safely leave isolation.
Another 3,157 COVID-19 tests were completed by Saturday, for a total of 1,324,295.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
- Yellowstone County with 27 (178 active)
- Cascade County with 24 (186 active)
- Gallatin County with 21 (114 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 19 (78 active)
- Flathead County with 15 (155 active)
- Park County with 10 (89 active)
- Missoula County with seven (66 active)
- Ravalli County with six (33 active)
- Lake County with four (39 active)
- Blaine County with three (21 active)
- Glacier County with three (five active)
- Jefferson County with two (five active)
- Silver Bow County with two (seven active)
- Sweet Grass County with two (three active)
- Teton County with two (10 active)
- Chouteau County with one (five active)
- Fergus County with one (eight active)
- Golden Valley County with one (one active)
- Judith Basin County with one (one active)
- Lincoln County with one (eight active)
- Madison County with one (four active)
- Meagher County with one (one active)
- Mineral County with one (one active)
- Musselshell County with one (two active)
- Powder River County with one (four active)
- Powell County with one (one active)
- Richland County with one (five active)
- Roosevelt County with one (nine active)
- Rosebud County with one (14 active)
- Sanders County with one (two active)