Montana adds 167 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths confirmed

Montana reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five more of its residents have died due to the virus.

With the number of confirmed active cases in the state dropping to 957 during the past day, the number of Montanans fully inoculated against the virus has reached nearly 285,000. The five deaths reported by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services brought the statewide death toll to 1,557 people.

A Roosevelt County resident was one of those five. Roosevelt County Health Department announced via social media that the death occurred out of state in February of this year. Lincoln, Park, Ravalli and Sanders counties all reported one death as well Wednesday.

In the three weeks since every Montana resident age 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, state health care workers have administered just over 157,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 655,143 doses have gone into the arms of Montanans since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020.