Montana adds 167 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths confirmed

Montana reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five more of its residents have died due to the virus.
With the number of confirmed active cases in the state dropping to 957 during the past day, the number of Montanans fully inoculated against the virus has reached nearly 285,000. The five deaths reported by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services brought the statewide death toll to 1,557 people.
A Roosevelt County resident was one of those five. Roosevelt County Health Department announced via social media that the death occurred out of state in February of this year. Lincoln, Park, Ravalli and Sanders counties all reported one death as well Wednesday.
In the three weeks since every Montana resident age 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, state health care workers have administered just over 157,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 655,143 doses have gone into the arms of Montanans since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020.
County health departments are continuing to host free vaccination clinics throughout the state, despite several scaling back availability due to a lack of demand. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services maintains an online database to search for local health departments and find when and where they will hold future clinics. Hospitals and pharmacies providing vaccines throughout the state can also be found at VaccineFinder.org.
Montana residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped to 63 on Wednesday, down from 66 the previous day. The virus has put 4,943 Montanans in the hospitals since the state’s first case in the spring of 2020.
The cumulative number of people in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 was at 107,537, according to the latest update to the state virus mapping and tracking website. Among those who have tested positive, 105,023 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to leave isolation without infecting others with the virus.
Another 3,668 tests were completed by Wednesday, for a total of 1,269,561.
Counties added the following number of cases in Wednesday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 75 (294 active)
- Yellowstone County with 15 (127 active)
- Flathead County with 13 (84 active)
- Missoula County with nine (61 active)
- Cascade County with eight (84 active)
- Richland County with seven (five active)
- Meagher County with six (13 active)
- Ravalli County with six (30 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with five (46 active)
- Park County with three (21 active)
- Big Horn County with two (14 active)
- Lake County with two (16 active)
- Roosevelt County with two (nine active)
- Silver Bow County with two (18 active)
- Valley County with two (seven active)
- Beaverhead County with one (seven active)
- Carbon County with one (four active)
- Custer County with one (three active)
- Deer Lodge County with one (five active)
- Hill County with one (three active)
- Lincoln County with one (22 active)
- Madison County with one (17 active)
- Sanders County with one (10 active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (three active)
- Toole County with one (four active)