Montana adds 174 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Montana added 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and four more deaths due to the virus.
Confirmed active cases in Montana were at 957, according to the latest update to the state’s virus tracking and mapping website. With the additional deaths reported, the death toll of COVID-19 in the state has reached 1,435 people.
Three of those deaths occurred in Yellowstone County, where county health officials reported Wednesday that at least 248 county residents had died of COVID-19 related illness.
“The pandemic is still taking a terrible toll on Yellowstone County families,” said Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton in a press release. “I offer condolences to the loved ones of the local people whose lives were ended by COVID-19.”
Just under 431,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Montana since doses first started reaching the state in December 2020. More than 167,000 people in the state are now considered to be fully immunized.
As of Thursday, 103,830 Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 101,438 considered to be recovered. A recovery from the virus in this instance means that a person has met the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to leave isolation without infecting others. That does not necessarily mean they have recovered from health issues caused by the virus, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell.
The number of people currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 dropped to 48 on Thursday, down from 59 the previous day. The virus has put 4,747 people in the state’s hospitals since March 2020.
The state processed another 5,179 COVID-19 tests were completed by Wednesday. The statewide testing total has now reached 1,177,945.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday's update:
- Gallatin County with 66 (201 active)
- Yellowstone County with 24 (144 active)
- Missoula County with 16 (125 active)
- Cascade County with 10 (37 active)
- Ravalli County with eight (57 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with seven (52 active)
- Lincoln County with seven (27 active)
- Silver Bow County with 10 (48 active)
- Custer County with three (nine active)
- Flathead County with three (66 active)
- Roosevelt County with three (10 active)
- Beaverhead County with two (10 active)
- Jefferson County with two (nine active)
- Powell County with two (four active)
- Sheridan County with two (five active)
- Teton County with two (six active)
- Valley County with two (15 active)
- Chouteau County with one (one active)
- Dawson County with one (five active)
- Phillips County with one (eight active)
- Toole County with one (two active)