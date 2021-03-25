Montana adds 174 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Montana added 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and four more deaths due to the virus.

Confirmed active cases in Montana were at 957, according to the latest update to the state’s virus tracking and mapping website. With the additional deaths reported, the death toll of COVID-19 in the state has reached 1,435 people.

Three of those deaths occurred in Yellowstone County, where county health officials reported Wednesday that at least 248 county residents had died of COVID-19 related illness.

“The pandemic is still taking a terrible toll on Yellowstone County families,” said Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton in a press release. “I offer condolences to the loved ones of the local people whose lives were ended by COVID-19.”

Just under 431,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Montana since doses first started reaching the state in December 2020. More than 167,000 people in the state are now considered to be fully immunized.

