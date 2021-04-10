Montana adds 175 COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana reported 175 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in Montana rose for the third day in a row to 1,079, according to the latest update to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The two deaths reported Saturday morning brought the statewide death toll to 1,523.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in Montana has fluctuated between around 125 to 160 cases. Although the state Department of Public Health and Human services has tallied 58 deaths related to COVID-19 during the past week, the majority occurred during the months spanning from the fall of 2020 to March of this year.

Many new cases and deaths reported on a daily basis since the drop in statewide active cases have been the result of county health officials reconciling a backlog of death records and data with DPHHS. On Friday, the state reported 27 deaths from the virus, but only one occurred in April, with the rest confirmed to be deaths from the prior months.