Montana adds 175 COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana reported 175 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in Montana rose for the third day in a row to 1,079, according to the latest update to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The two deaths reported Saturday morning brought the statewide death toll to 1,523.
The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in Montana has fluctuated between around 125 to 160 cases. Although the state Department of Public Health and Human services has tallied 58 deaths related to COVID-19 during the past week, the majority occurred during the months spanning from the fall of 2020 to March of this year.
Many new cases and deaths reported on a daily basis since the drop in statewide active cases have been the result of county health officials reconciling a backlog of death records and data with DPHHS. On Friday, the state reported 27 deaths from the virus, but only one occurred in April, with the rest confirmed to be deaths from the prior months.
Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with First lady Susan Gianforte, tested positive during the positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported that while Susan Gianforte showed no symptoms of the virus, the governor received his test after experiencing mild symptoms. Gov. Gianforte had received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only days prior, but immunity does not develop until a full two weeks after a person is given the second required dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The latest cases added Saturday had the total number Montanans who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic at 106,142. The number of residents who have recovered from the virus was at 103,540. A person is considered recovered from the virus after meeting the 10-day standard set by CDC for an individual to leave isolation without infecting others. It does not entail a complete recovery from the health problems caused by the virus, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell.
The vaccine rollout in Montana, which began in December 2020, has resulted in 583,520 doses administered by state healthcare workers. Currently, 241,742 Montanans are considered to be fully immunized.
The number of people hospitalized in the state due to the virus rose Saturday to 45, up from 38 the previous day. COVID-19 has put a total of 4,845 Montana residents in the hospital since the state’s first cases in March 2020.
Another 4,332 COVID-19 tests were completed by Saturday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,237,663.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 60 (344 active)
- Cascade County with 47 (62 active)
- Yellowstone County with 22 (134 active)
- Missoula County with 10 (113 active)
- Flathead County with nine (75 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with seven (63 active)
- Lincoln County with four (26 active)
- Lake County with three (19 active)
- Ravalli County with three (49 active)
- Glacier County with two (three active)
- Powell County with two (four active)
- Carbon County with one (three active)
- Madison County with one (10 active)
- Richland County with one (two active)
- Roosevelt County with one (13 active)
- Silver Bow County with one (12 active)
- Valley County with one (two active)